Every TODAY Host's 2023 Halloween Costume, Inspired by an Iconic Musician (PICS)

The stars of TODAY take the holiday very seriously and are known for going all out with their costumes.

Halloween is just around the corner, and fans know that nobody does the holiday better than the TODAY crew!

The stars of TODAY take Halloween very seriously, and each year they dress to the nines in jaw-dropping costumes. For three decades, donning costumes to celebrate the annual spooky holiday has been a tradition for the stars of TODAY — it all began in 1994, and viewers are consistently blown away every year.

As October 31 quickly approaches, we think it's the perfect time to look back at what our favorite anchors, hosts, and correspondents pulled off in 2023. They set the bar almost too high as musical icons! Here's who stood out the most last year:

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: Cher and Sonny Bono

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb perform during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Nobody seemed to have more fun in costume than Hoda Kotb dressed as Cher in 2023! Someone like Kelly Clarkson covering a classic Cher song is one thing, but Kotb embracing the challenge of impersonating the beloved singer is genuinely next-level!

Of course, you can't have a Cher without a Sonny Bono, and Jenna Bush Hager stepped up to the plate to complete the couple's costume that Kotb started! (And let's be honest: Hager has her Bono facial expressions down pat.)

Carson Daly: Neil Diamond

: Carson Daly attends the Halloween-themed show on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Carson Daly looked great with a black wig, sequined shirt, and guitar as he dressed as music legend Neil Diamond. The longtime host of The Voice even rocked some major chest hair in tribute to the iconic artist — talk about going above and beyond!

Sheinelle Jones: Diana Ross

Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross on TODAY on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Wow. Fans are still stunned at the transformation Sheinelle Jones underwent. On October 31, 2023, Jones was Diana Ross! The resemblance was uncanny, and Jones looked fabulous in that Ross-inspired dress and wig.

Al Roker: Lionel Richie

Al Roker performs during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

America's weatherman has embraced TODAY's tradition of dressing up for Halloween for decades, and 2023 was no different. Al Roker was a stellar Lionel Richie — he even had the music industry legend's facial expressions down to a science!

Craig Melvin: MC Hammer

Craig Melvin as MC Hammer on TODAY on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Nobody would complain if Craig Melvin ran this costume back in 2024. The one-time babysitter had it all — the stance, the baggy pants, and everything else was on point.

Savannah Guthrie: Taylor Swift

Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift on TODAY on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The iconic singer/songwriter officially became larger-than-life in 2023 thanks to her high-profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce and the wild success of her worldwide Eras Tour. We have to say, Savannah Guthrie pulled off the impossible: She was the spitting image of Taylor Swift! Adding a T-Swift-esque cape was the cherry on top of a perfect costume.

Dylan Dreyer: Pink

Dylan Dreyer as Pink on TODAY on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dylan Dreyer was all smiles as she dazzled in her unforgettable Pink costume. Nobody would blame anyone for confusing Dreyer with the pop star behind hits like "Raise Your Glass" and "Get the Party Started" — the meteorologist looks like her twin!

Willie Geist — Harry Styles

Willie Geist as Harry Styles on TODAY on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Arguably, the best Halloween costume of 2023 belonged to Willie Geist. Not only did he look all-too-comfy in his onesie, but he channeled Harry Styles while doing it. We can't wait to see what Geist comes up with for 2024!