Timothée Chalamet's Lookalikes Help Juggle SNL Double Duty In a New Promo

It's a Timothée Chalamet lookalike-apalooza in the latest Saturday Night Live promo.

The A Complete Unknown star pulls double duty as both Host and Musical Guest in SNL's January 25 episode. In a new promo, Chalamet reveals how he intends to juggle all of those responsibilities: by enlisting lookalikes, inspired by the viral Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition, which took place in New York's Washington Square Park this past October.

"I've never done this before — I'm having to be SNL Host and Musical Guest in the same week so, it's a lot of work. And I wanna focus on the songs, so I brought in some help to cover with all the hosting duties," Chalamet says in the video. The camera pulls back to reveal he's flanked by four actors dressed as previous roles of his including, Willy Wonka and Bob Dylan.

The promo follows the lookalikes standing in for the real Chalamet as they meet with SNL writers like Jimmy Fowlie, and rehearse the Host's opening monologue. One of the faux Chalamets even listens to SNL cast member Mikey Day as he rattles on about hosting the baking competition series, Is It Cake?

"All things considered, it should be a great show," Chalamet says, before the realizes he's supposed to be sitting down with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and sends one of his proxies.

Jimmy Fallon interviews Timothée Chalamet's lookalike in SNL's new promo

After realizing he's supposed to be sitting down with Jimmy Fallon, Chalamet sends one of his look-alikes down to The Tonight Show studio. Fallon greets him in front of an ecstatic audience — but the Host is confused by the Chalamet imposter who emerges from behind the curtain.

"He's good. He's really good," the real Chalamet says as he watches his lookalike sit down for his Tonight Show interview.

Will there be multiple Chalamets on this week's SNL? Will the actor reprise his role as Aussie pop icon/sleep demon Troye Sivan? Find out when Chalamet takes the Studio 8H stage as both Host and Musical Guest on January 25.

