The Tonight Show to Air Special Sunday Night Football Episode

The late-night talk show will air after the game on Sunday, November 17.

Get ready to keep the football watch party goin' with Jimmy Fallon and some special celebrity guests.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has announced a Sunday edition of the late-night talk show, which will air after Sunday Night Football on November 17. The post-game episode will feature a star-studded lineup of guests including Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan, and Pharrell.

"Every time we get the opportunity to work with our friends at NBC Sports, it’s something we look forward to," Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller said in a statement announcing the episode. "We can’t wait to bring our show to fans of Sunday Night Football. It’s going to be a must-watch night of TV."

This isn't the first time Fallon has followed football. The Tonight Show previously aired episodes after Sunday Night Football in 2019.

“What a great night of entertainment with a special episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following Sunday Night Football. Jimmy and the show have been great collaborators with NBC Sports over the years,” said Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports.

Sunday Night Football was the top-rated primetime show for the 2023-2024 season. The current NFL season kicked off on Sunday, September 8, with Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth returning to the broadcasting booth. The November 17 match-up is currently scheduled to be between the Colts and Jets.

This special episode of The Tonight Show sounds like the perfect opportunity to revisit Fallon and Charli D'Amelio's 2023 dance banger about NBC's Sunday Night Football. *Adds to football watch party playlist*

When is The Tonight Show episode airing after Sunday Night Football?

Jimmy Fallon during “Thank You Notes” on The Tonight Show Starring Episode 2020 on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air Sunday, November 17, following the Sunday Night Football game.

Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET after a lead-in from Football Night in America. Games will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock. For more on the 2024 NFL Season, head over to NBC Sports.