Luke Bryan Raps in Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious "Football Party Patrol" Video

The "Play It Again" singer rocks a curly blond mullet in the seemingly "Super Bowl Shuffle"-inspired Tonight Show sketch.

There's something fishy about Jimmy Fallon's football party...literally.

Country music star Luke Bryan and The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter swoop in — wearing permed mullets and matching gold jerseys — to save a sad football watch party in the Tonight Show sketch's "Football Party Patrol" sketch.

"Got the wings marinating in the fridge / With the sauce so hot, it'll burn your lips," Bryan and Trotter rap, trading bars. "If you need a drink, well, we got 'em all / Cheese curls, cheese puffs and of course, cheese balls!"

That's when Fallon, dressed as another member of the Party Patrol, enters holding a giant fish — a 15 lb. cod, to be exact.

Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon serve game day fish in their "Football Party Patrol" rap

Trying to keep the good vibes flowing, Bryan and Trotter ignore Fallon as they rap about game-day staples like seven layer dip and guac and chips. The smell of BBQ wings is overtaken by fish when Fallon microwaves his cod — trying to win over the partygoers with his tasty treat.

Microwaving fish at a social gathering? Is this a sketch or a room at Tonightmares?

Luke Bryan, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during "Football Party Patrol" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 1, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

When Fallon tries to push the heated cod on his Party Patrol pals, they suggest he puts it in the freezer, outside or finally... in the trash. The Tonight Show Host loses his cool, yelling at his fellow football fans, "Nobody's going to be putting the cod in the trash. Everybody is going to eat the cod because I brought it."

"If someone brings a dish to a party you try it. Just one bite, that's the Party Patrol Politeness Rule," Fallon says angrily.

Bryan and Trotter give in, and each try a bite of the cod, and after a squishy taste test, they realize they were too hard on Fallon's unconventional appetizer — and that the cod is actually delicious?

The sketch ends with the party dialed up to 11, and the Football Party Patrol rapping about the benefits of eating cod, as giant fish dance behind them.

"We are the Football Party Patrol getting your party out of control, so if you need snacks for your squad call the Party Patrol and we'll bring the cod," they rap together.

Talk about "cod goals."

