You'll Think Terry Fator Is Elvis as He Sings "A Little Less Conversation" (VIDEO)

Even though he can hold a conversation without moving his lips, ventriloquist and America's Got Talent Season 2 winner Terry Fator is all about the action. In fact, he and his puppet Maynard covered Elvis Presley's "A Little Less Conversation" for the king's 90th birthday. Check it out below.

Terry Fator's Elvis impression is uncanny

Fator isn't only brilliant at speaking and singing without moving his lips, he's also an impressive impressionist. Close your eyes and you'd swear Elvis himself is singing in the video.

"Today we celebrate Elvis Presley, Vegas legend and pop culture icon, who would have turned 90 years old! In honor of The King’s birthday, Maynard wanted to share the song he learned. 🤴🏻🎸🕺🎶," Fator wrote in the caption of his post. Presley, who died in 1977, spent much of his career playing shows in Las Vegas, where Fator is now a performer.

Terry Fator performs onstage during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: All-Stars; Elvis Presley strums an acoustic guitar while posing for a portrait in September 1962 in Culver City, California at MGM Studios. Photo: NBC/Getty Images

What to know about "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley

It may be hard to believe now, but the song was not an instant hit, nor was it expected to be. Presley recorded the tune, written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis, for the 1968 movie Live A Little, Love A Little, and he recorded it that year in his famous "comeback special," though he didn't end up performing it on the broadcast, per the BBC.

"A Little Less Conversation" spent a few weeks on the charts that year, but had nothing close to the success of Presley's previous work. It wasn't even on any of the greatest hits compilations.

However, in 2002, Dutch composer Junkie XL (or JXL, as his moniker appears on the remix) remixed the song and gave it new life. The slick new version was used in a Nike ad and the movie Ocean's 11, a remake of a film from 1960 that takes place, appropriately, in las Vegas, making it the ultimate Elvis-in-Vegas-era tune. It even hit the top of the UK charts.

It's also in the 2002 movie Lilo & Stitch, which takes place in Hawaii, another Elvis-adjacent locale thanks to his Christmas special broadcast from Honolulu. In the movie Stitch, a rascal space alien, is a big Elvis fan. Maybe Fator's next puppet?

The song is a loose party tune about getting over your inhibitions to have a fun night, as the singer begs for "satisfactioning," a nonsense word that speaks to the good time spirit of the lyrics.