What We Know About Blake Shelton's 2025 Las Vegas Concert Residency (DETAILS)

The former Voice Coach is heading to Las Vegas for his first-ever residency in Sin City.

Former The Voice Coach and country superstar Blake Shelton is taking his talents to Sin City: He officially has a Las Vegas residency! Shelton just announced that he will be putting on the concert of the year in 2025, and tickets go on sale soon. Here's everything to know.

Blake Shelton's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas runs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for just six concerts between February 5 and February 15, 2025. Other celebrated names to host a residency at this venue are Adele, Celine Dion, Reba McEntire, and Usher.

"It's been swirling for years now, and ever since the idea was first floated about opening an Ole Red in Las Vegas, this conversation has been happening too," Shelton told People. "If you're going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you're an artist," he adds. "I've just been kicking the can down the road because I wanted the Ole Red to be open before I did it."

He said the show will likely include a mix of songs fans aren't super used to hearing, plus all the favorites.

"I'm going to start thinking about how it would be different than something I would do on tour... [but] I never want people to leave my shows going, 'S**t man, he didn't do 'Austin,' or I wanted to hear 'God's Country.'"

Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

How can I get tickets to Blake Shelton's Las Vegas show? Tickets go on sale August 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET at blakeshelton.com.

Blake Shelton's restaurant Ole Red has a Las Vegas location

As he mentioned, Shelton already has a foothold in Vegas: a location of his bar and restaurant chain Ole Red. The chain boasts food, drinks, and live music in a country-fied atmosphere.

There are also locations Nashville, Nashville International Airport, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma (Shelton’s hometown), with Vegas being the newest after opening in January 2024.

In an interview with ET, the cowboy discussed why he thought Sin City was optimal location. "It really does feel like you've stepped in through a portal and you're in Nashville when you come through the doors, which is so perfect for Las Vegas because country music has always had a place here," he told the outlet.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Will Gwen Stefani perform with husband Blake Shelton at his residency? No word yet, but there's precedent. Stefani, who soon returns to The Voice as a Coach for Season 26, joined her husband on his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour to perform their duet "Purple Irises."

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stefani hinted that they may collaborate more in the future. ''Blake and I have done a few [duets] together. And I've popped on a couple of his songs. When he's asked me to do that, I'm like crying. [I'd do] anything with him,'' she said.

In addition to working on music together, Stefani and Shelton also team up while working on their Oklahoma farm. And given that there's an Ole Red nearby, it's natural that they sometimes swing by for a song or two. In fact, it's a family affair.

In August 2023, Shelton brought Stefani out for a performance of No Doubt's hit "Don't Speak," and then welcomed stepson Kingston to the stage. A year later, in July 2024, Stefani's middle son Zuma tried his hand at country music, singing Zach Bryan classics "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "Revival" at the Oklahoma Ole Red. So...Vegas, too?

