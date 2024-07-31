Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Takes After Stepdad Blake Shelton with Country Debut

The 15-year-old recently performed two Zach Bryan classics at an Oklahoma location of Shelton's Ole Red bar and restauarant.

It's a proud day for Blake Shelton! Gwen Stefani's middle son is taking a page out of his stepdad's book as he embarks on his own musical journey!

On July 29, 15-year-old Zuma — the middle son of Stefani and her ex, Gavin Rossdale — took the headfirst plunge into a potential career in country music as performed on stage at Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, just one of the many Ole Red venues Shelton owns.

The aspiring artist performed the Zach Bryan classics "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "Revival" to a crowd of fans who genuinely seemed moved by his guitar and singing skills. The applause was deafening after each song!

One of the video's top commenters coined the teenager "Cowboy Zuma," which perfectly fits his understated persona and voice.

Fans of Zuma's mom will be happy to know that the No Doubt frontwoman makes an adorable cameo at the end of one of his songs. Stefani cheers and smiles as she records the crowd's reaction to her son's performance.

The sky's the limit for Zuma, as he's inherited some truly magical musical DNA, and Shelton's own tastes have clearly influenced the young man. Who knows, Zuma may have an appearance on The Voice in his future!

This isn't the first time one of Stefani's kids performed at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale at the ceremony where Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, Zuma is following in the footsteps of his brother Kingston, 18, (Stefani's youngest son is 10-year-old Apollo) Stefani's oldest who also performed at the same Ole Red location in Oklahoma nearly one year ago.

On August 11, 2023, Shelton promised a special evening for anyone who came to Ole Red. After taking the stage himself, he was eventually joined by Stefani for a quick rendition of "Don't Speak" before introducing his oldest stepson to the stage for the moment of the night. Then, 17-year-old Kingston took the stage and delivered a solo vocal performance that made both mom and stepdad proud.

"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" Kingston told the crowd after his set. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really."

The highlight was Shelton joining Kingston on stage after his set and giving his stepson one of the biggest hugs ever. It was a great night for music fans — and an even better night for the family.