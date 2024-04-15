Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake & Gwen's "Neon Moon" Collab Is Country Magic

The four The Voice Coaches joined forces for an epic Kellyoke.

The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend came together in 2019 for a version of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn that was true country heaven. And even Host Carson Daly came in at the end on the guitar.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During their performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, their voices blended perfectly together for a super exciting experience.

As the crowd was cheering, Clarkson said that the performance was "pure rock and roll."

Check out their cover here.

What to know about "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn

Featured on the group's 1992 debut album Brand New Man, "Neon Moon" reached the number one position on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves have also covered the song.

RELATED: You'll Have Kelly Clarkson's Latest Joyful Teddy Swims Cover on Repeat

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend on The Voice Season 17; Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks pose for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits at the Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

"Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn lyrics

When the sun goes down on my side of town

That lonesome feeling comes to my door

And the whole world turns blue

There's a rundown bar 'cross the railroad tracks

I got a table for two way in the back

Where I sit alone and think of losing you

I spend most every night

Beneath the light

Of a neon moon

Now if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

I think of two young lovers running wild and free

I close my eyes and sometimes see

You in the shadows of this smoke-filled room

No telling how many tears I've sat here and cried

Or how many lies that I've lied

Telling my poor heart she'll come back someday

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

Jukebox plays on, drink by drink

And the words of every sad song seem to say what I think

And its hurt inside of me, ain't never gonna end

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

Come watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

Oh, watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon