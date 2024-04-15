NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake & Gwen's "Neon Moon" Collab Is Country Magic

The four The Voice Coaches joined forces for an epic Kellyoke.

By Jackie Manno
Kelly Clarkson vs. My Band Y'all: I Bet You Can't | Original
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
9:19
Highlight
Kelly Clarkson vs. My Band Y'all: I Bet You Can't | Original
Video thumbnail
2:27
Highlight
Kelly Clarkson Loves Hillary Clinton's 'Bold' First Move On Bill Clinton
Video thumbnail
2:24
Highlight
Hillary Clinton & Kelly Clarkson React To Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend came together in 2019 for a version of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn that was true country heaven. And even Host Carson Daly came in at the end on the guitar.

How to Watch

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During their performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, their voices blended perfectly together for a super exciting experience. 

As the crowd was cheering, Clarkson said that the performance was "pure rock and roll."

Check out their cover here

What to know about "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn

Featured on the group's 1992 debut album Brand New Man, "Neon Moon" reached the number one position on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves have also covered the song. 

RELATED: You'll Have Kelly Clarkson's Latest Joyful Teddy Swims Cover on Repeat

Kelly Clarkson Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton and John Legend split with Brooks and Dunn
Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend on The Voice Season 17; Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks pose for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits at the Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

"Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn lyrics

When the sun goes down on my side of town
That lonesome feeling comes to my door
And the whole world turns blue
There's a rundown bar 'cross the railroad tracks
I got a table for two way in the back
Where I sit alone and think of losing you

I spend most every night
Beneath the light
Of a neon moon

Now if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon

I think of two young lovers running wild and free
I close my eyes and sometimes see
You in the shadows of this smoke-filled room
No telling how many tears I've sat here and cried
Or how many lies that I've lied
Telling my poor heart she'll come back someday

Oh, but I'll be alright
As long as there's light
From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon

Jukebox plays on, drink by drink
And the words of every sad song seem to say what I think
And its hurt inside of me, ain't never gonna end

Oh, but I'll be alright
As long as there's light
From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon

Come watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
Oh, watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon

Read more about:

Related Stories

Showname Season Web Dynamiclead Desktop 1920x1080

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Watch on NBC