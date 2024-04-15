Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake & Gwen's "Neon Moon" Collab Is Country Magic
The four The Voice Coaches joined forces for an epic Kellyoke.
The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend came together in 2019 for a version of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn that was true country heaven. And even Host Carson Daly came in at the end on the guitar.
During their performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, their voices blended perfectly together for a super exciting experience.
As the crowd was cheering, Clarkson said that the performance was "pure rock and roll."
What to know about "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn
Featured on the group's 1992 debut album Brand New Man, "Neon Moon" reached the number one position on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves have also covered the song.
"Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn lyrics
When the sun goes down on my side of town
That lonesome feeling comes to my door
And the whole world turns blue
There's a rundown bar 'cross the railroad tracks
I got a table for two way in the back
Where I sit alone and think of losing you
I spend most every night
Beneath the light
Of a neon moon
Now if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
I think of two young lovers running wild and free
I close my eyes and sometimes see
You in the shadows of this smoke-filled room
No telling how many tears I've sat here and cried
Or how many lies that I've lied
Telling my poor heart she'll come back someday
Oh, but I'll be alright
As long as there's light
From a neon moon
Oh, if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
Jukebox plays on, drink by drink
And the words of every sad song seem to say what I think
And its hurt inside of me, ain't never gonna end
Oh, but I'll be alright
As long as there's light
From a neon moon
Oh, if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
Come watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
Oh, watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon