Taylor Kinney Attempting to Sing with His Mouth Full of Food Is Peak Comedy

The Chicago Fire star couldn't get a note in edgewise on account of his snack!

The Chicago Fire cast is extremely gifted in the musical department. Joe Minoso is a great dancer. Kara Killmer, Hanako Greensmith, and Miranda Rae Mayo are all wonderful singers. So, how does Taylor Kinney (Severide) stack up in this department compared to his on-screen pals? Well, that's a little unclear. You see, Kinney could be an amazing singer, but the video we have of him attempting to show off his skills was thwarted by an essential meal of the day: lunch.

Read, below, to find out what we mean.

Taylor Kinney: Chicago Fire actor, heartthrob, and...singer?

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCNBCU Photo Bank

In a TikTok video shared from a Chicago Fire fan account (presumably taken from the show's set), we see Kinney attempt to belt out a tune alongside his on-screen wife, Miranda Rae Mayo. The only problem? He's in between chews from his lunch, so any musical prowess can't be detected. Because of the food, we just can't get a good read (or should we say listen) on his crooning capabilities. Watch Kinney hilariously attempt to sing through his snacks here.

What Taylor Kinney may lack in singing capabilities he more than makes up for in the dancing department. This TikTok video of him shaking his hips and winking confirms the man's got rhythm. His and Minoso's joint moves would make for a pretty incredible duet, right? How do we petition the Chicago Fire gods to make that happen on the show?

After all, silly antics like that are par for the course for the cast. "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer told NBC Insider in early 2024 when talking about her exit from the show. (She played paramedic Sylvie Brett for 10 years.)

Killmer added that show creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."

A good sense of humor and also, it seems, the ability to deliver a killer song-and-dance number.