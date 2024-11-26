Sofía Vergara Brought Her Super Tiny Chihuahua, Amore, On a Plane and It's Precious

The tiniest pet in the America's Got Talent family has just embarked on the adventure of a lifetime!

By now, AGT fans have probably heard about Amore, Sofía Vergara's adorable little chihuahua who accompanies the AGT Judge wherever she goes. Well, little Amore just passed a massive milestone for any pup: Flying on a plane for her first-ever vacation.

In a November 25 Instagram post, Vergara shared two photos of herself and Amore living the good life in their plane seat en route to an unknown destination.

“Amore’s 1st vacay🌴❤️ #casachipichipi🐚🦀,” Vergara captioned. Judging by the palm tree, shell, and crab emojis, we're fairly certain Vergara and Amore are headed somewhere warm.

Going back to when the pup helped nurse Vergara back to health when the star was recovering from her 2024 knee surgery, they've been joined at the hip. Amore's even been known to stop by the AGT set from time to time!

They say behind every great man is a great woman. Well, in this case, behind every great woman is any adorably tiny dog.

Sofía Vergara reveals the challenging transition when she joined the AGT family

Vergara just wrapped up Season 19, marking her fifth year sitting at the famous AGT Judge desk. She's proven to be a natural, but she had her doubts five years ago. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Vergara confessed that her nerves almost got the best of her ahead of her AGT Season 15 debut.

"I got a little nervous because I thought, 'What am I going to judge?' don't know anything about anything. I mean I'm not an expert on anything. How am I going to do this and be a good judge?'" she confessed. "I was thinking of how different it is going to be now. It's new people. 'Am I going to like them? Is it going to be fun?' Then I realized, 'You know what, this show you don't have to be an expert on anything. You just have to say what you think.'"\

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As soon as she began filming — and as soon as she met her iconic co-stars (and future BFF, Heidi Klum) — being such an integral part of the show became second nature for the 52-year-old star.

"The moment I got there, we really had a great time," Vergara revealed. "I fell in love with all of them. Simon [Cowell] is the best. Heidi is so beautiful and she has been doing this for so long. She's like a pro."

Ultimately, while going from sitcom life on Modern Family to the unpredictable nature of AGT was a challenging transition, Vergara shook off any lingering doubts and emerged as one of the most beloved judges in AGT history!

"They're different worlds, completely different," Vergara revealed. "It's entertaining but it's very different. You're learning lines when you have a TV show. Here, you're judging people. You have an audience, which I didn't have before in Modern Family. It's different, but it's fun."