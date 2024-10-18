Sofia Vergara's Puppy Amore Looks Like She's Actually Smiling at the Camera (PIC)

If there's a puppy out there that's happier than Sofia Vergara's dog, Amore, we'd love to see it with our own eyes.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

In an absolutely precious October 18 Instagram post, the America's Got Talent Judge shared a photo of herself and Amore — the latter who looked to be actually smiling while being comfy inside Vergara's Dolce & Gabbana doggie carrier bag. Don't believe us? You be the judge:

"Dolce baby🐕❤️ Amore," Vergara captioned.

(We can all admit that we'd be smiling too if we were living the life of luxury as Vergara's pet, right?)

Vergara's chihuahua has stolen fans' hearts before. When Amore isn't making cameos on the set of AGT and generally being the cutest thing ever, the tiny pup is giving Vergara some much-deserved lovin' like she did when the star was recovering from her recent knee surgery.

Amore can charm anyone he meets, even the normally cantankerous Simon Cowell. In March, the longtime AGT star confessed that Vergara's pup had officially stolen his heart, writing, "I've just fallen in love," alongside a photo of the two of them. It was the sweetest.

Vergara and Amore have had one heck of a 2024 together, and fans don't anticipate things to cool off anytime soon!

Sofia Vergara celebrated her son's birthday at the 2024 Emmys

In August, Vergara walked into the 2024 Emmy Awards as the first-ever Latina to be nominated in the category of Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. And although she didn't take home the award, she ensured the night was unforgettable nonetheless.

The 52-year-old looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red strapless gown as she walked the red carpet, hung out with the cast of Griselda, and spent quality time with her son, Manolo — including having a dance party in honor of his birthday!

Sofia Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And for those wondering, yes, her bestie Heidi Klum, was by her side the entire night. The two are inseparable these days!

By all accounts, things are going quite well for the former Modern Family star. When speaking to ET in August, when the live episodes of AGT were about to kick off, Vergara explained that she had been practicing a lot of gratitude lately!

"I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me," she revealed. "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"