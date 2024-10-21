SNL's TikTok Influencers Sketch Parodies Keith Lee, Alex Cooper and More

Tradwives, video game streamers, and "medical experts" are among the real people parodied in the October 19 pretaped short.

We've all been there: A quick scroll on TikTok somehow turns into hours on your FYP page. With the app taking up more and more of our nation's screen time, Saturday Night Live gave the our habit — and the influencers who populate the time-sucker with content — a spot-on parody.

The "TikTok" sketch from SNL's October 19 episode hosted by Michael Keaton is shot from the POV of an unknown scroller (their identity is revealed at the end of the sketch). It begins with a text conversation with "Bae," who asks if the person is on their way. The person assures them they're coming — but instead, switches to TikTok to mindlessly scroll, giving SNL cast members the chance to impersonate some of the app's most familiar faces.

First is new cast member Ashley Padilla as a fitness influencer, then comes Kenan Thompson as popular food reviewer Keith Lee trying the “Hennessy habanero Fruity Pebbles chicken sandwich from Lisa’s Soul Food in Atlanta” — which does not get his approval. "I'm not gonna lie, y'all. That's nasty," Thompson's Lee says from the driver's seat of his car.

Chloe Fineman as Alexandra Cooper during the “TikTok" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 4 on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Photo: Kait Dugan/NBC

Alex Cooper, Bethenny Frankel and more influencers make SNL's "TikTok" sketch

The scroll continued with cast member Emil Wakim dancing with a cat, Heidi Gardner playing a "tradwife," and Chloe Fineman playing Call Her Daddy "Founding Father" Alex Cooper — who doesn't shy away from discussing taboo topics in front of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Fineman posted a video to Instagram on October 20, revealing her method of practing her Cooper impression (it heavily involves hand gestures and precise enunciation).

Bowen Yang parodies real TikToker Harry Daniels, the fan who awkwardly delivers surprise serenades to celebrities — in this case, for Vice President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph), former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), and finally the episode's Musical Guest Billie Eilish.

“Here’s 10 grand, please stop following me," Eilish tells Yang's Daniels as she hands him a stack of cash.

Other impersonations included Fineman doing her best Bethenny Frankel, Marcello Hernández as a video game streamer (his Domingo character from Ariana Grande's bridesmaids sketch also makes a cameo), Mikey Day as a weatherman, and Ego Nwodim as a woman details her beef with her local Chili's. Rudolph makes another appearance as Harris in a fancam video compilation of the presidential candidate.

Heidi Gardner as Greta Meadows during the “TikTok" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 4 on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Photo: Kait Dugan/NBC

The sketch ends with the TikTok scroller receiving more enraged texts — and we learn they've got a major connection to one of the influencers we've just watched. Life happens when you're busy scrolling TikTok.

Watch the hysterical sketch from the October 19 episode of SNL above.