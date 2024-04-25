Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Married! Who Is Her New Husband, Matt Kaplan?

The 2024 Paris Olympics podcast host tied the knot with the film producer in the most special way.

Alex Cooper is now a married woman!

The host of the mega successful podcast Call Her Daddy and upcoming Olympic correspondent said "I do" to her beau, Matt Kaplan, earlier this month. But who is her new hubby? Read all about Kaplan, below.

Who is Alex Cooper's new husband, Matt Kaplan?

Matt Kaplan attended Columbia University, where he played football as a quarterback, per Elle. After graduating, he went on to pursue a career in the film industry. He worked as an assistant at production companies such as Lionsgate and Blumhouse, but got his big break when he produced the popular 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Currently the 40-year-old runs Ace Entertainment, and he and Cooper have teamed up to co-found Trending Media Company, which focuses on Gen Z audiences.

How Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan met

In a recent interview with Vogue, Cooper describes seeing Kaplan for the first time over video chat during a meeting with Ace Entertainment.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend Netflix's XO, Kitty Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

“I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, 'Wow, this producer is very handsome—but, stay focused Alex.' There were about five other people on the Zoom from his company, but I kept just staring at Matt’s video square,” Cooper told the outlet.

When the two went out on a dinner date, they hit it off immediately. "There was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” Cooper said.

Although the 29-year-old podcast host admitted to being "cynical" about marriage for years, it was Kaplan's "unwavering love" for her that changed her mind. In May 2023, Kaplan proposed in a super romantic way that Cooper will always remember. After setting up a fake photoshoot for Cooper so she would have her hair and makeup done, she entered her home to find Adele playing and candles lit everywhere. Kaplan then set up a scavenger hunt, with every card symbolizing a special aspect of their life together.

"It was the most magical night of my life," Cooper told Vogue. "He is the most romantic man I have ever met."

Their wedding

Cooper and Kaplan tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico in early April.

According to Cooper, the planning process of the wedding went seamlessly, as Kaplan handled many of the details. They had a small guest list, and she walked herself down the aisle while a string quartet played. Her brother, Grant, officiated the wedding, and better yet, the couple's two golden-doodles, Henry and Bruce, were the ring bearers. As for her dress, Cooper wore a custom made design by Danielle Frankel.

Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper attend United Talent Agency's Oscars pre-party at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood on March 8, 2024. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

"It was everything we wanted it to be," Cooper said of the magical wedding.

“Although my life is pretty public, the true intimate bond and connection Matt and I have we actually keep pretty private,” she added. “So for our families and closest friends to hear us verbalize our feelings towards one another in the most intimate setting felt electric."

See stunning snapshots of their ceremony here.

Alex Cooper as a 2024 Paris Olympics correspondent

As for Cooper's upcoming prospects, the podcast host will be covering the 2024 Paris Olympics with Watch with Alex Cooper, described by NBC Sports as a "series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock."

"As a former athlete, the chance to cheer on the world's greatest athletes at the Olympics is beyond thrilling,” Cooper said in a press release. “I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Paris. We are going to have so much fun.”

Allex Cooper on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Episode 20182. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I can’t wait to find out what it’s like to watch the Olympics with the incomparable Alex Cooper,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “She has attracted a fanatical audience by being unapologetically fun and original, and she has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and female empowerment. Alex is the perfect host for this interactive Olympics viewing experience on Peacock. Watch with Alex Cooper is designed to put the viewer in the room with her and her friends as they watch the athletes of Team USA take on the world. It should be a blast!”

The series will stream on Peacock throughout the Summer Games, with episodes centering the biggest Team USA events at the Olympics, including gymnastics, soccer, and basketball. The watch party will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.