SNL Alum Ana Gasteyer Stuns Singing "Sugar & Booze" from Her Amazing Christmas Album

For Ana Gasteyer, the best part about the holidays is "Sugar & Booze."

The Saturday Night Live alum has brilliant comedic chops — and she can also bring down the house with her amazing singing voice. Outside of her years performing in SNL's Studio 8H, Gasteyer is no stranger to the stage. She's defied gravity portraying Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and recently wrapped another Broadway run playing Queen Aggravain in the revival of Once Upon a Mattress.

Gasteyer's 2019 Christmas album, Sugar & Booze, is filled with seasonal standards and original tunes like the album's lively title track. To celebrate its release, she kept the yuletide gay and appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in December 2019 to perform "Sugar and Booze" live.

In the merry musical performance, Gasteyer is accompanied by a chic backup band as she brings the joyful jazz number to life, crooning about the sweet treats and adult beverages that keep her smiling through the stressful festive season.

Ana Gasteyer's Christmas album includes original songs

"We set out to make a new holiday album with a throwback feel. This album is a nod to the swing sound of the '50s and '60s but with a modern twist," Gasteyer said in a statement when the album was announced. "It is festive, with a full-bodied sound, that I hope makes people feel joyful, jolly and gay. I love records from the late '50s and early '60s that never scrimped on sound."

"That's hard to do in this day and age, but we sought arrangements that utilized a proper band, including horn and percussion and created as full and lush a sound,' the American Auto actress continued. "The holidays are also the one time of year we can let it rip, so we wanted to make a record that was festive, fun, and celebratory."

"A holiday record should land on a turntable and create a warm, uplifting ambiance, leaving you free to tend bar, wrap presents and live in the magical moment," she added.

If you're struggling to get into the holiday spirit this year, Gasteyer is here to help. Watch her stunning and sweet "Sugar and Booze" performance from Late Night with Seth Meyers in the video above.