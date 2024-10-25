Let SNL's "Martha Stewart Halloween" Show You How to Make Mischief Night Special

Martha Stewart is a queen of Halloween, known for costumes to rival Heidi Klum's and a bottomless well of seasonal craft ideas.

During her time on Saturday Night Live as a cast member from 1996-2002, Ana Gasteyer's iconic impression of Stewart was among her most popular characters. The recurring sketch often found Gasteyer demonstrating how the domestic goddess celebrated various holidays including Thanksgiving, St. Patrick's Day, and of course, Halloween.

In SNL's "Martha Stewart on Halloween" sketch, Gasteyer's Stewart turns tricks into treats, teaching viewers how to transform pranks into impressive displays of artistry.

"I spend 364 days a year suppressing the demons inside me, but on All Hallow's Eve I invite them to dance," Stewart said in the sketch, tagging it with her famous phrase: "It's a good thing."

Ana Gasteyer's Martha Stewart perfects pranks in classic Halloween SNL sketch

"Goblins, ghouls, spooky ghosts: These are all things that remind us of Autumn’s most flamboyant holiday, All Hallow’s Eve," Stewart told viewers as she stood in her immaculate country kitchen.

"Toilet paper has become a staple of the Halloween prankster's toolkit," she continued, picking up a roll. "I'll show you how to design, plan, and implement a T.P. job that is both visually stunning and full of mischievous good cheer."

Leave it to Stewart to master Mischief Night, as an exterior shot of her house is shown with a giant ghost made out of toilet paper hanging from a tree. "This is what I did to my ex-husband's house," she joked(?).

Moving on, Stewart gave tips on how to make eggs — another pranksters' staple — even more pungent, so they "make a lasting impression" when thrown. She even had advice to share on how to class up "bags of poo," which brought back fond memories for her.

"The aroma of burning manure mixed with shoe leather on a crisp New England evening is a childhood memory I really cherish," Gasteyer's Stewart said. "And, once you learn the technique, you’ll be able to do it year-round. I do it every day to my next-door neighbor."

In an October 2024 Vogue interview with the real Stewart, she spoke about her love for Halloween.

"I have always practiced good Halloween manners and good Halloween decorations and good Halloween pranks — it’s just part of my DNA. I just like Halloween a lot."

As for tips on being a good Halloween host, she said, "Don’t be insipid. A little jack lantern on the table — that’s not much of a Halloween gesture. I think you have to sort of go all out."

That's expert advice!

Watch "Martha Stewart on Halloween" from Season 23, Episode 4 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.