Molly Shannon & Ana Gasteyer Revive SNL's Delicious Dish Duo in a New Commercial
Step aside, Schweddy balls — we're talking about sweet, buttery buns now.
The soft-spoken voices of Margaret Jo McCollen and Teri Rialto are back and amusing as ever.
Saturday Night Live alums Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon have reprised their memorable roles as the NPR hosts who can’t resist a risqué double entendre for a new “Delicious Dish” sketch — this time, in a commercial.
Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon reprise their “Delicious Dish” roles in a new ad
In a new commercial for Capital One’s Savor credit card, Gasteyer — an SNL cast member from 1996 to 2002 — and Shannon, who was part of the cast from 1995 to 2001, sit down to interview Samuel L. Jackson. And swap a few puns, of course.
“You can buy some Muenster and take home a little cheddar,” Jackson, a Capital One spokesman, quips about the credit card’s 3 percent cash back on dining and entertainment.
“Order a salad and make a little lettuce,” Gasteyer chimes in as Shannon adds, “Buy some dough and bring home a little dough.”
Of course, a “Delicious Dish” sketch would not be complete without a naughty little comment.
“Sam, maybe you should whip out your sweet buttery buns now,” Gasteyer says before clarifying, “You have a really great set of buns, Sam.”
The “Delicious Dish” SNL sketch featured a variety of celebrity guests
Gasteyer and Shannon debuted their hilarious “Delicious Dish” sketch on SNL over two decades ago. The duo interviewed a variety of guests portrayed by celebrities including John Goodman, Betty White, and the very memorable “Schweddy Balls” with Alec Baldwin.
In an interview on NPR’s Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me, Gasteyer said the sketch was based on a “combination between The Splendid Table” and Good Food on KCRW.
Gasteyer added that “Delicious Dish” was actually a creation from her time at The Groundlings. “It came with me when I went to the show,” she said. “So Molly was gracious enough to do it and heightened the comedy by being there.”
The sketch really took on a life of its own. In fact, in 2015, Gasteyer joked to TODAY that “Schweddy Balls” will probably be carved on her “gravestone.”
How to watch old episodes of SNL and “Delicious Dish” clips
You can watch all 50 seasons of SNL, including every season starring Gasteyer and Shannon, on Peacock right now. You can also find the many “Delicious Dish” sketches on SNL’s YouTube channel.