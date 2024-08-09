Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Are a High-Flying Comedy Duo in Josh Hartnett's SNL Sketch

The TRAP star transformed into a "Captain of Impressions" when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2002.

Josh Hartnett might be playing a serial killer in his new thriller, Trap, but when he hosted Saturday Night Live on January 12, 2002, he killed with some unexpected celebrity impressions.

The SNL Season 27 sketch "Airline Entertainment" takes place in a setting we're all too familiar with: an airplane that's been stuck on the tarmac for four hours. The cabin's full of impatient passengers (some played by SNL cast members like Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Tracy Morgan), and to keep them from rioting, flight attendants Kenneth (Seth Meyers) and Vicky (Amy Poehler) decide to perform some in-flight entertainment for those confined to their seats.

After unsuccessfully trying to "get the party started" with a dance break and some groan-worthy jokes, the hammy Kenneth and Vicky's show is cut short by the plane's Captain.

"Hold on one second: The Captain has just informed us that we're going to take off... into the world of impressions," Vicky announces. "Straight from our cockpit via Hollywood, we present Captain Roger Douglas!"

A mustached Hartnett comes out from the cockpit, and unveils a slate of questionable celebrity impressions ranging from John Wayne, Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver, and a classic sitcom character.

"I can't be sure, but I think that's Jean Stapleton from All in the Family. I did not see her boarding card," Kenneth jokes, acting as hype man.

"If we'd taken off on time, we would have missed all of these famous celebrities," adds Poehler's Vicky nervously.

Hartnett's celebrity impressions continue until goes back to the cockpit — but not before he does his best Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And indeed, he is back (on the intercom) just a few moments later.

"This is your Captain Roger Douglas speaking. I heard that there were some celebrities out there, sorry I missed it," he says. "Anyway, we've got some good news for ya. We finally heard from the control tower, and we are 42nd in line for takeoff! So sit back and relax."

"I'd say we'll be off in about two hours, right Austin Powers?" the Captain continues, attempting to ape the fictional British spy's signature "Yeah, baby, yeah!"

Watch "Airline Entertainment" from Season 27, Episode 10 with Josh Hartnett and Musical Guest Pink, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live anytime on Peacock.