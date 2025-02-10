See Rachel Dratch's Amazing Vintage Pics with Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers & More SNL Cast

Pete Davidson Returned from Rehab to an Aquarium in His Home, Talks SNL Audition and Dog Man

Rachel Dratch is taking a trip down SNL memory lane. The Saturday Night Live cast member from 1999 to 2006 is celebrating the show's 50th anniversary with some vintage throwback pics of fun times with her friends and fellow cast members.

"SNL is all over the place right now with the 50th approaching so I’m getting on the bandwagon and will be posting old pix! (I haven’t been on here for awhile as I went inwards during…January. Maybe you can relate)," the Woo Woo podcast host wrote on Instagram on February 1, posting a pic of her Debbie Downer character from The New York Times' "50 Saturday Night Live Catchphrases We Say Now" feature.

Below, see Dratch lovingly look back on her friendships with comedy superstars like Ana Gasteyer, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, and more. Head over to Dratch's Instagram for more memories, including shout-outs to more members of the SNL crew and creative team, including longtime writer Emily Spivey and stage manager Gena Rositano.

Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph at the 13th Annual Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year Awards on October 28, 2002. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, original SNL cast & more alums are confirmed to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Show

In addition to past Hosts and all-around friends of the show who are set to appear on the three-hour live SNL:The Anniversary Show special on February 16 — including Adam Driver, Quinta Brunson, Pedro Pascal, Miley Cyrus, and Martin Short — NBC can confirm the former cast who'll also be in Studio 8H for the historic night:

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Chevy Chase

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Fred Armisen

Garrett Morris

Jane Curtin

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig

Laraine Newman

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

The special airs live coast to coast on Sunday starting at 8 ET / 5pm PT, with a live one-hour red carpet special kicking things off at 7 ET / 4 pm PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock.

Young Ana Gasteyer

"Up next we have a lady who makes me laugh like no other. With her RICH VOCABULARY she has me rolling! Confidante, raconteur and hostess with the mostess, I always love sharing stage and screen with her, give it up for @anagasteyer!" Dratch captioned a carousel of images of her with Gasteyer, including a pic from their 2021 holiday movie, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.

Young Jimmy Fallon

The two "Boston Teens" spent pretty much their entire SNL tenure together, and decades later they're still making audiences laugh — like this past summer when Dratch interrupted Fallon's Tonight Show monologue dressed as Raygun, the viral breakout breakdancer from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

See Dratch's pics with Fallon here.

Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Dratch appear on "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live Season 26 Episode 4, aired 11/04/2000. Photo: Mary Ellen Mathews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"How about this sweetheart of a guy!? The Sully to my Denise, a mega-talent with charm to spare!" Dratch wrote on Instagram, shouting out their "Boston Teen" characters. "As you would say, 'Love you, pally!'"

Amy Poehler

"Another dear one I’ve known since the 90’s in Chicago. You know her, you love her…AMY POEHLER! Amy and I often get mistaken for each other on the street where I regularly hear shouts of “hey, Amy!” and she hears “hey Debbie downer,'" captioned Dratch. "I guess with wigs n blue eyes it happens. Hey I’ll take it! I love this lady! Comedy LEGEND!"

Young Tina Fey

Dratch's second photo with Fey in this gallery is one that some fans may not have seen, from Chicago's Second City long before SNL. You can watch a mind-blowing video of them performing together there in the '90s over at Second City's YouTube channel.

"Brilliant writer performer and comedy mind! Put your hands together for my lady…TINA FEY!" Dratch wrote.

Will Forte

"Will and I were neighbors when he was on the show. He came over once to kill a water bug for me," Dratch recalled in her post. "Then he waved it near my face. I screamed. I ❤️ Forte!!!!"

Seth Meyers

See Dratch's photos with the Late Night Host on Instagram.

"Here we are on my last read-through of the show in 2006. Seth and I used to write this character, old Hollywood producer Abe Scheinwald, together. Pictured, Seth surprised me with a Scheinwald sketch at my last read-through and came equipped with glasses and a signature tub of cole slaw. You might not even know this character because he often appeared in the 12:55am slot!😂 double D’s double dese!" wrote Dratch, referencing a joke from the May 2004 SNL sketch, "Scheinwald Studios: Booty Hotel."