Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Iconic SNL Women Sing in Amy Poehler's Throwback Video

Poehler's TikTok finds the Wine Country cast hanging out and singing some yacht rock together: "7 great women, 7 years ago."

Turns out Amy Poehler and her crew were having a brat summer seven years ago.

On August 27, the Inside Out 2 star posted a throwback video on TikTok, and we've never been more jealous of a hangout. The short clip filmed by Poehler finds Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, and Ana Gasteyer being filmed by Poehler as they lounge around a living room — with Fey trying to figure out how to get the TV to work. Anyone who has stayed at an Airbnb knows the struggle.

The moment was evidently recorded during the making of the 2019 movie Wine Country, as it features most of the lead cast that includes several iconic Saturday Night Live alums (including longtime SNL writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey, who co-wrote the Poehler-directed film).

Amy Poehler's latest TikTok is the SNL reunion of our dreams

The group of iconic SNL women keep themselves entertained by singing along to "Whenever I Call You 'Friend,'" the duet by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks, off of Loggins' 1978 album, Nightwatch. Sadly, the video ends before the song gets to its catchy chorus and we're able to witness who attempted to take Nicks' high notes.

Poehler captions the video: "7 great women, 7 years ago. Never did get that TV to work," adding the hashtags #friends #grateful and #bratsummer. As of this writing, the TikTok already has 2.5 million views.

Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Paula Pell, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey attend the world premiere of "Wine Country" at the Russian Tea Room in New York City on May 8, 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/AFP

If you're feeling major FOMO after watching the clip, you're not alone. The comments are filled with fans wishing they could have witnessed this hilarious hang in person.

"Ok so Wine Country was a documentary," wrote one viewer, as another added, "I've never wanted to be somewhere more in my life." Same.

Even official company accounts were fans of the sing-along sleepover. The Uno card game commented: "I would feel so safe here" and United Airlines wrote, "Dream girls trip group."

Another user comment said, "THESE are the true 7 wonders of the world," as another echoed, "These are my Avengers."

Hopefully this TikTok is proof that Wine Country 2 needs to happen ASAP.

This is just the latest video of Poehler's to go viral. On July 10, she posted a TikTok titled "Summer in the City" that doubled as a Parks and Recreation reunion and a SNL one. In it, longtime friends Poehler, Rachel Dratch, and Rashida Jones stood on a New York street corner, chanting a song their outfits — with Seth Meyers making a funny cameo.

"Hoops and a black short dress, hoops and a black short dress," Dratch chanted in the video — which currently has 53 million views — kicking off the pals' contribution to the "boots and a slick back bun" outfit TikTok trend.

The FOMO is real when it comes to Poehler's friend hangs.