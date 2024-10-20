Sarah Sherman Went Full Squirm in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show "Weekend Update" Bit

Colin Jost's enduring foil shared a VERY vivid description of the "normal girlies" she'd like to see on the runway next time.

As a Saturday Night Live cast member since Season 47, Sarah Sherman's as chameleonic a performer as her colleagues, morphing into whomever a sketch needs her to be. But those who've seen her perform in front of live audiences as Sarah Squirm know they're not seeing every facet of the performer on their TV screens: Her shows can involve anything from a video projection of her actual vocal cords to lurid animations and intentionally-disgusting prostheses, all in service of her highly-original humor.

In Sherman's first Season 50 "Weekend Update" appearance — as herself, that is, not Liam Gallagher — Colin Jost's frequent antagonist brought a dash of Squirm essence to her review of the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in four years, touted as a revamp of the brand. While Sherman said she appreciated that the October 15 event "had a lot of diverse body types represented," she noticed that the models were what she described as "all perfect 10s."

"Where are my Midwest fours at?" Sherman asked. "Where are my normal girlies at? You know, where are my girls with anxiety hives and infected belly button rings?"

Sarah Sherman during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Sarah Sherman calls for "my normal girlies" on the Victoria's Secret runway

Sherman proceeded to paint a colorful word picture of the women she'd like to see modeling, and after explaining to Jost what a particular physical feature was, he told her, "it sounds like you might need medical attention."

"For the last time, Colin, I will not play doctor with you," Sherman told Jost, before launching into an jaw-dropping, extremely-Sarah-Squirm claim about what he does in her dressing room.

"I want to see those models wearing underwear like mine," Sherman continued. And that would be...? "A diaper, a sports bra and a giant T-shirt I got in New Orleans that says 'New Orleans'."

Sherman's vivid descriptions include wanting to see women in "real underwear: The kind you buy in packs of 12 at CVS," and "the kind that looks like a flag after the war," ramping it up until Jost declared, "that is so, so gross." Perhaps, but points were made.

And after all that, Sherman made it clear that she's not above becoming an Angel herself.

"Please let me be in your show! I'll changed everything about myself," Sherman pleaded to the camera.

"I'll get that BBL you offered to pay for," she joked to Jost, who shot back, "I offered to split it."

Here's hoping Sherman's cast in next year's show — her surprise General Hospital cameo proved she's definitely got the range.