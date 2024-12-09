At one point during the massively popular boy band's 2014 Tonight Show sit-down, everyone just relaxed on the floor.

One Direction Debate Holiday Food in This Sweet First Interview with Jimmy Fallon

Christmas pudding is a holiday menu staple in the U.K., but not everyone has a taste for it — including the members of One Direction, as they revealed during their first interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2014.

When a young Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson sat down for their first appearance on The Tonight Show, there were lots of exciting new projects for One Direction to discuss with Jimmy Fallon, from the band's Four album to the upcoming second leg of their world tour.

Because it was the holiday season, Fallon also asked them what their plans were for the Christmas break — and Liam Payne explained that they were all just looking forward to relaxing before hitting the road again.

"I'm cooking this year as well," Payne shared.

"You are?!" Tomlinson reacted.

When the conversation turned to Christmas puddings, the One Direction members let it be known that they are not fans of the sweet fruity dish.

"That's not very nice, to be honest. It's not that good," Tomlinson told Fallon.

"I don't actually like any of the Christmas puddings. I think they're all crap," Payne agreed.

Tomlinson did offer one bit of advice to make any dish more appealing: Gravy. "As long as you got gravy on there, you're fine, aren't ya?" he advised.

Styles seemed more intrigued by American holiday side dishes, as he asked, "You do yams with the marshmallows on top? That's a bit weird. We don't do that."

"Sweet potato and marshmallow?" asked an appalled Payne, as Fallon promised him, "It is good."

One Direction on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2 Episode 72 on December 23, 2014. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

One Direction shared what they were grateful for in 2014

One Direction and Jimmy Have a Floor Interview

As their Christmas conversation continued, Fallon asked the 1D members to go around and each say what they are most thankful for, with Horan the first to answer.

After standing, the former The Voice Coach delivered a heartfelt message, saying, "I'm thankful for this moment, and being here on this show and for meeting Jimmy for the first time," he continued, gesturing over to The Roots, "And all you guys over here, you beautiful men."

Fallon then took the interview to the floor after joking that the One Direction members are always sitting on the ground in their album photos. Watch that clip above.

Payne's final Tonight Show appearance was almost exactly five years after the 1D's first Tonight Show interview. In December 2019, chatting with Fallon and performing a track from his debut solo album, LP1.