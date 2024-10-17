Adam Levine Calls Behati Prinsloo the "Baddest" & "Sexiest" After Victoria's Secret Walk

The Voice Coach was there to support his wife when she walked in the revived Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

Adam Levine couldn't be prouder of his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. The Voice Season 27 Coach gave Prinsloo a hearty shout-out on Instagram, praising her appearance at the revamped 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Adam Levine praised his "dynamic" wife after her Victoria's Secret walk

Levine posted pictures of Prinsloo strutting her stuff on the runway wearing a sleek black dress and metallic wings. She's posing fiercely in the first two, smiling backstage in the second, and in the fourth, having fun with fellow model Irina Shayk.

"The strongest, baddest, sexiest, most dynamic woman I’ve ever known. Your grace and power is astounding. I love you more than words can express. Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑," Levine wrote.

On her own page, Prinsloo shared her excitement about participating in the event, which returned this year after a long hiatus. "I was grateful to be asked to be part of this @victoriassecret show, they were a very big part of my life for 12 years 🪽🪽 THANK YOU 🫶," she wrote.

Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Levine and Prinsloo have been together since 2012

Born in Namibia, Prinsloo joined the Victoria's Secret Angels in 2009, and was put in touch with Levine by a mutual friend in 2012. "It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email," Prinsloo adorably revealed to Net-A-Porter in 2019. After dating for a year, they were engaged in 2013 and married in Mexico a year later on July 19, 2014 in a destination ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Levine opened up about popping the question in a 2013 interview on Live! with Kelly & Mark. "Doesn't matter how certain you think you are, man. You still get down on that knee, and everything turns … you just get woozy," Levine said. "You're like, 'I'm doing this, oh my God.' And like, you can't be confident about it. It's almost like it's impossible; you can be the most confident, I'm a confident person — but I got on that knee, and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The A-list pair share three children

Levine and Prinsloo have two daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, and a baby boy born in January 2023.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for,” the rockstar said in an interview as his band Maroon 5 extended their Las Vegas residency. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”