Watch Jimmy Fallon and TikToker Josh Harmon Create Whimsical Grinch Sound Effects

The duo "deck the halls with Foley folly" using a scene from 1966's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Jimmy Fallon has traveled to Whoville for his latest Christmas collaboration.

In November, The Tonight Show Host teamed up with Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, and Dolly Parton for his new album, Holiday Seasoning — and now he's joined forces with sound effects whiz Josh Harmon for some fa-la-la-la-la Foley fun.

Harmon — a sound effect artist with 5.4 million followers on TikTok — uses musical instruments and various household items to recreate sounds for clips from cartoons, movies, TV shows, and even video games. He sat down with Fallon in his latest video, which captures the two attempting to provide a soundtrack for a scene from the 1966 animated classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Fallon and Harmon sit next to one another with a variety of items and instruments placed in front of them. Watching the scene where the Grinch sneaks down a chimney to rob a Whoville home of its Christmas merriment, the pair provide some whimsical sound effects. Their array unusual tools include a rubber ducky, a balloon, and even a slide whistle.

"Gosh, it's harder than it looks," Fallon exclaims once they finish their fun — but stressful! — recording session.

"This scene from Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch has so many sounds happening back to back — you can see how thrilled we were when we got it all in sync," Harmon wrote in the Instagram caption for the video. "Jimmy has such a good ear for music and timing. It was so much fun, my heart grew three sizes!"

Watch the duo "deck the halls with Foley folly," as Harmon's caption describes it, in the cute Christmas-themed clip above.

Where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas

A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas". Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The original animated television special, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, airs Wednesday, December 25 at 8/7c on NBC. The 2000 live-action version starring Jim Carrey will follow at 8:30/7:30c. You can also stream the 1966 TV movie — as well as 2018's The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Christmas curmudgeon — on Peacock.

And if you're in California this holiday season, you can even experience Whoville brought to life at the festive Grinchmas attraction in Universal Studios Hollywood. Expect on-theme treats, a Cindy Lou Who-led storytime, and of the green Christmas creature himself.