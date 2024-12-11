Mike Myers Did Canada Proud in This Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon

It was a battle between the U.S. and Canada when Jimmy Fallon and Mike Myers had an epic Dice Dance-Off on The Tonight Show.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Austin Powers star and Saturday Night Live alum stopped by The Tonight Show in January 2017, to talk about his book, Canada, a love letter to the comedian's home country. Since Myers is known for leading dance numbers through swingin' London Town, why not put his feet to the test against Fallon. To paraphrase Dieter, Myers' character from his "Sprockets" Saturday Night Live sketches, "now's the time on The Tonight Show when we dance!"

In matching tracksuits — Myers wearing a red one with "Canada" across his chest, and Fallon in a blue one that said USA — the two faced off in a dance competition in which they had to throw a giant die, and make up some moves off the prompt.

"Mike and I each get one of these dance die and each of these six sides is a made up name or style of dance we haven't seen before," Fallon explained as they each held their enormous props. "We're going to take turns rolling our die, and whatever side it lands on we're going to have to make up what that dance is. Whoever is the best dancer wins."

First up was Myers, who kept the moves goin' after he landed on "Perpetual Motion." Next, Fallon took the stage and rolled the "Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In?" dance, which prompted the Shrek actor to tell him, "Not bad for an American."

Mike Myers sizzles as "Hot Poutine" in epic Jimmy Fallon dance-off

Myers' next dance was the "Hot Poutine," an ode to the famous Canadian dish, while Fallon's turn had him worming across the floor like a "Windy Plastic Bag."

Finally, after a moment of clarity, The Tonight Show Host asked Myers, "Why we doin this? We don't have to fight. Why don't we come together and dance with each other?"

RELATED: Madonna & Barbra Streisand Co-Starring in Mike Myers' SNL Coffee Talk Is Unreal

Mike Myers and host Jimmy Fallon play dice dance-off on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 24, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"You mean our two nations as one? Could this be the dance version of the Treaty of Ghent that ended the War of 1812? And the Rush-Bagot Treaty that limited the amount of warships on the Great Lakes?" Myers answered, giving the audience a brief history lesson. He agreed to the truce, saying, "Let's do it!"

The two team up and roll a dance die together —but does their peaceful partnership make the history books? Find out in the delightful Dice Dance-Off clip from The Tonight Show above.