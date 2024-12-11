John Mulaney's 3-Year-Old Son Tries to Play Guitar Like His Idol, Elvis Presley

Little Malcom's birthday theme was the King of Rock and Roll, the comedian told Jimmy Fallon.

John Mulaney has gone from The Comeback Kid to Elvis Presley's '68 comeback special.

During his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 11, Mulaney revealed that his 3-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, is enamored with rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley. It was even the theme of his most recent birthday party!

"So, I think it started with Lilo & Stitch, because they listen to Elvis in that movie, but then he and I were listening to this podcast called A History of Rock 'n' Roll in 500 Songs," Mulaney explained, when Jimmy Fallon asked about the genesis of his son's obsession. "He heard the song 'Mystery Train' by Elvis and he goes, 'Dad, I like that song.'"

"We started listening to more Elvis. And then we were sitting at home one day, and I said, 'Do you want to see what Elvis looks like? Do you want to watch him sing?' He goes, 'Yeah," Mulaney continued.

"I turned on the Elvis 1968 comeback special, and my son, 2 years old, was riveted, more than Inside Out, Moana... anything," the former Saturday Night Live writer and six-time Host told Fallon.

John Mulaney shared a video of Malcolm copying Elvis Presley on TV

The Everybody's In LA star also brought along video proof, sharing a clip of Malcolm with a small white guitar, sitting in his high chair, transfixed by The King singing on TV.

"Staring at Elvis in a leather suit in the late '60s. He could not look away then he got his own guitar, so he could play in his chair,'" Mulaney said. Presley played guitar sitting down in the special — which originally aired on NBC — so Mulaney added that Malcolm "now thinks you only play guitar sitting. He's never gonna stand up."

When asked what other Presley songs aside from "Mystery Train" his son enjoys, the comedian answered "Blue Suede Shoes," before clarifying that Malcolm now actually prefers the Carl Perkins version.

Fallon finished the interview by giving Mulaney a gift for his son: An Elvis '68 Comeback Special action figure, complete with guitar and infamous blue chair — no doubt adding fuel to his son's Elvis phase.