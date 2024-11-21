Something You've Never Seen Before | The Wild Robot | NBC

Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet are joined by guest stars Simu Liu, Finneas O’Connell, Alexandra Shipp, and more.

Stephanie Hsu's Exes Are Dying (And It's All Her Fault) in Peacock's Twisted Rom-Com Laid

The morning-after debrief is sacred, but best friends Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) and AJ (Zosia Mamet) take it to a new level in Peacock's dark romantic comedy Laid. You see, Ruby has an impressive string of exes and one-night stands — and it turns out all of them are dying one by one. What the hell is going on?

Laid's new trailer shows the beginning of Ruby's horrifying revelation when AJ texts her to let her know that "Brandon from college died," to which Ruby responds, "WHO??????"

From there it's all downhill: a chandelier falls on an unsuspecting drummer; a baseball player gets thwacked in the head with a baseball; a clown seems to have a heart episode; Simu Liu is trapped in a steam room ... the list goes on, and includes some incredibly exciting guest stars.

Luckily, AJ's a true crime junkie — "I will solve this," she says in the trailer (below). "I know every girl now is obsessed with murder but I started the trend" — and throws together a murder board of sorts, aka Ruby's "sex timeline," complete with multi-colored string and scrawled sticky notes. Using the board, Ruby and AJ come to the conclusion that they need to start warning the remaining exes, most of whom are (understandably) confused.

"When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist," showrunners, executive producers, and writers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna said via statement in a press release. "Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of Laid — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f---ed-up rom-com.

"Please enjoy as Ruby searches for love, along with help from her best friend AJ who makes Ruby’s sex timeline so she can track down all of her exes — the guys, the girls, the one-night stands, the man she only remembers as 'Green Day Shirt,' John Early — to tell them... they’re going to die. It’s truly the love story for our times."

Who guest stars in Laid? Alongside stars Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez is a list of truly impressive guest stars, including Mamoudou Athie, Kate Berlant, David Denman, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Olivia Holt, Andre Hyland, Uli Latukefu, Simu Liu, Finneas O’Connell, and Alexandra Shipp.

Laid was created by EPs and writers Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn). Laid is executive produced by Stephanie Hsu, John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby, and Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films, as well as All3Media International.

Laid premieres on Peacock on Thursday, December 19, 2024.