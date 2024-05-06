Simu Liu's "That's My Jam" Performance Is So Good It Landed Him a Record Deal

While we wait for the Shang-Chi 2, Simu Liu is aiming to take over the charts.

On May 3, Liu stopped The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and told an amazing story about how the Kens' dance that backed Ryan Gosling's amazing Oscars performance "was perilously close to disaster." Host Jimmy Fallon and Liu, who stars in the upcoming Atlas with Jennifer Lopez, also reminisced about the last the two saw each other. That would be when Liu was on That's My Jam in April 2023, and brought the audience to their feet with his impressive country-style cover of 50 Cent's "In Da Club."

"I haven't seen you since you were on That's My Jam. You were unbelievably talented," Fallon told Liu. "You sang so well on that show, you crushed it!"

"I had a lot of fun. I was the only non-professional musician," recalled Liu. "You had me up with Adam Lambert, and Chloe and Halle Bailey, who are phenomenal singers. And then it was me."

Simu Liu performs during That's My Jam Season 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How That's My Jam led to Simu Liu recording original music

"But you know you said something — and this is why I love hanging out with you," Liu told Fallon of their chat after the game show taping. "Anything you ever ask me to do, I'll say yes for this reason. You're so encouraging, you take the time to come into everyone's greenroom, and you told me, 'You're so good. You should do this. You should get a recording contract!'"

"I remember saying that because I go, 'I think you're going to get a recording contract from the show,'" said Fallon.

"It's so funny," Liu went on to explain. "There's this Asian American record label called 88rising, and I showed them this cover. What I did on the show was a country cover of 50 Cent 'In Da Club.' It's that level of singing. And I showed them the country video, and they were like, 'We should do some songs.'"

"We're working on an album, which is ridiculous!" Liu said. "So thank you for launching my music career."

"We're making all the dreams happen over on That's My Jam," joked Fallon.

Liu is trading his Barbie surfboard and pastels for a cowboy hat and boots — and we are so here for it.

Watch Simu Liu's Country cover of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" on That's My Jam

During a "Musical Genre Challenge" in the That's My Jam episode, Liu was tasked with performing a "bro country version" of 50 Cent's "In Da Club."

His surprisingly strong cover showed off Liu's fantastic voice, as he belted out all the high notes, looking like the professional musician he didn't claim to be. Even Adam Lambert was impressed, as was evident when the American Idol alum said "Whoa, okay" with some finger snaps as Liu finished.