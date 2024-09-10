The Wild Robot's Final Trailer Hails "The Greatest DreamWorks Movie Ever"

DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot won't be in theaters for another couple of weeks, but it's already building up tremendous buzz thanks to early festival screenings. Critics and audiences alike are praising the upcoming animated film, and now, with its final trailer, Universal Pictures is preparing us all for the idea that The Wild Robot just might be "the greatest DreamWorks movie ever."

The trailer begins by acknowledging the connections to great DreamWorks productions of the past, including the How To Train Your Dragon franchise and 2022's Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, then transitions into several quotes from early reviews that describe the film as not just one of the best animated movies you'll ever see, but one of the best movies you'll ever see, period. That's quite a hype train, but the footage definitely lives up to it.

Check out The Wild Robot's final trailer:

What is The Wild Robot all about?

Adapted by writer/director Chris Sanders (How To Train Your Dragon, The Croods) from Peter Brown's children's books of the same name, The Wild Robot tells the story of a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) who's shipwrecked and stranded on an island populated only by animals. Forced to adapt to her environment, Roz adjusts to life on the island and forms connections with the animals, but her life changes when she meets a tiny, just-hatched gosling (Kit Connor) who seems to need her help. Other creatures in the forest warn her that the gosling, which she names Brightbill, is a runt who won't survive in the wild, but Roz refuses to give up on the creature, and forms a parental bond that forever connects her to her new forest home, even when her fellow robots come to claim her.

While Nyong'o is the title character, she's far from the only star in the film's voice cast. The ensemble also includes Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu, Ving Rhames, and Matt Berry.

Fink (Pedro Pascal), Roz (Lupita N’yongo), and Pinktail (Catherine O’Hara) in DreamWorks Animation’s Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation