Everything to Know About Jurassic World Rebirth: Cast, Plot, Release Date & More

The Jurassic World saga returns to the big screen this July in the aptly-named Jurassic World Rebirth. Helmed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the seventh installment in the beloved blockbuster franchise was written by veteran Hollywood screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the scripts for the original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel, The Lost World.

While he hasn't directed an installment since Lost World, industry legend Steven Spielberg does serve as an executive producer alongside Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers.

Head below for your guide on everything to know about Jurassic World Rebirth — from plot details to release date!

Everything to know about Jurassic World Rebirth

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Picking up five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (stream it now on Peacock), Rebirth finds much of the escaped dinosaur population dying out due to its inability to adapt to our planet's modern-day climate. The last pocket of prehistoric activity exists on a remote island that once served as InGen's research laboratory for the original Jurassic Park.

Left to their own devices for over three decades, the dinosaurs on and around this landmass have grown and mutated out of control, prompting a pharmaceutical company to launch an expedition to collect samples from the largest specimens across land, sea, and air. They claim it's for medical purposes, but who can really tell what these mega-corporations are up to? Naturally, things almost immediately go sideways, with several humans becoming snacks for the local fauna.

“To me, it’s like a heist movie that meets all the films of Steven Spielberg I loved growing up,” Edwards told Vanity Fair. “The three films we were orbiting were Jaws, Indiana Jones, and the awe and wonder of the original Jurassic.”

Philippine Velge and the Spinosaurus appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Who stars in Jurassic World Rebirth? ​​​​ Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) leads Rebirth as Zora Bennett, a mercenary-for-hire tapped to lead the dangerous mission. Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) plays Zora's right-hand man, Duncan Kincaid. Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) and Rupert Friend (Asteroid City) tackle the roles of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and Big Pharma rep Martin Krebs, respectively. Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) round out Zora and Krebs' crews. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) add a civilian element to the mix as the Delgados, a family shipwrecked on the island.

Watch the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

What is Jurassic World Rebirth rated? Per FilmRatings.com, Jurassic World Rebirth has landed a PG-13 designation "for intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference." To date, all entries in the franchise have been rated PG-13.

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

When does Jurassic World Rebirth open in theaters? Jurassic World Rebirth stomps onto the big screen Wednesday, July 2. Tickets are not yet on sale.

