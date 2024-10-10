Finneas Tells Jimmy Fallon His Girlfriend Claudia's "Cute Nose" Made His Album Cover

Finneas Reveals Why He Looks So Sad in the For Cryin' Out Loud! Album Cover

The "For Cryin' Out Loud!" singer talked about he and sister Billie Eilish's big year and performed on The Tonight Show.

Finneas just released his sophomore album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, on October 4, so it should be joyful times for the award-winning singer and producer — but you wouldn't know it from his album cover.

When Finneas stopped by The Tonight Show on October 9, Jimmy Fallon asked him why he has such a solemn look on his face for the album art. Particularly since he's holding hands with his girlfriend, YouTuber and actress Claudia Sulewski, in the photo.

"Not pictured, except for her cute nose and her pretty lips, is Claudia, my girlfriend, and we were doing a music video together for a song," Finneas explained. "The title song on this album is 'For Cryin' Out Loud!,' from the album For Cryin' Out Loud!, and we were shooting the music video. And, as you often do on a set, there was a photographer."

"This photographer, Muriel [Margaret], who's amazing, and she was taking photos, and we were shooting the music video on film, which has an amazing look but is a little bit riskier and more complicated," he continued. "And right before this photo was taken, the director had come to me and said, 'Hey, the camera broke, and we lost all of the stuff we just shot for the last several hours, so we're going to have to shoot it all again.'"

"So this is me thinking about shooting the whole video twice," Finneas added.

"That's your genuine reaction as you were getting the news," said Fallon, as he showed the image. "You're saying 'For crying out loud, you gotta be kidding me.'"

"I just looked so sad in that photo," he replied. "I was like 'Yeah, let's just use that.'"

Finneas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 11 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Finneas discusses he and sister Billie Eilish's 2024 and performs "Lotus Eater" on The Tonight Show

Watch Finneas' full interview, in which he also discusses the wild year he and his sister/frequent collaborator Billie Eilish have had, above. As Fallon points out, in addition to producing the October 19 Saturday Night Live Musical Guest's Hit Me Hard and Soft album, they're also "the two youngest two-time Oscar winners in history" with two under their belt for Best Original Song.

FINNEAS: Lotus Eater

Finneas might have a frown in the For Cryin' Out Loud! photo, but he brought smiles to The Tonight Show audience when after his interview. He performed "Lotus Eater," the album's synth-pop closing track.