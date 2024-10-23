Peacock's Dark Rom-Com Laid Starring Stephanie Hsu Gets Premiere Date: Details

If you've ever wondered, “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” Laid's answer is a resounding, “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

Modern dating is hard enough without all your exes dying on you. That's the living nightmare Ruby, played by Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy, The Wild Robot), is undergoing in Peacock's f---ed-up new romantic comedy Laid.

What is Peacock's Laid about? To her horror, Ruby (Hsu) finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward. Laid is described (via press release) as a f---ed up rom-com where the answer to “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

Who stars in Laid?​​​​​ Laid stars Stephanie Hsu (who also serves as an executive producer) as our protagonist Ruby while Zosia Mamet (Girls, Trolls Band Together) stars as Ruby's best friend AJ. The series will also feature a lineup of exciting guest stars, including Finneas O'Connell and John Early.

What inspired Laid?

"When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy," co-showrunners, executive producers, and writers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna said in a joint statement via press release. "Swelling music! Kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing! But because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of Laid — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f---ed-up rom-com.

"Please enjoy as Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) searches for love, along with help from her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) who makes Ruby’s sex timeline so she can track down all of her exes — the guys, the girls, the one-night stands, the man she only remembers as “Green Day Shirt,” John Early — to tell them... they’re going to die. It’s truly the love story for our times."

Where to watch Laid All eight episodes of Laid premiere on Peacock on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Get a first look at Laid

Laid was created by EPs and writers Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn). Laid is executive produced by Stephanie Hsu, John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby, and Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films, as well as All3Media International.

