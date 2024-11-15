6 Things You Might Not Know About Zosia Mamet, Star of Peacock's Laid

As we count down the days to the debut of Laid, a deliciously dark rom-com premiering December 19 on Peacock, it’s the perfect time to get to know one of its stars, Zosia Mamet. Whether starring in big-budget blockbusters or indie films, Mamet brings a charming irreverence to everything she does — always giving 110 percent.

She seems like the perfect fit for Laid, which promises to take conventional romance and toss it out the window. Described as a “f---ed up rom-com,” the series follows a woman named Ruby (Stephanie Hsu), who discovers her former lovers are dying in strange ways. Mamet plays Ruby’s best friend, AJ, and the duo go back through Hsu’s sex timeline to confront her past and warn her exes about their impending fate. Hsu (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once) is also the executive producer of the eight-part series.

While Mamet has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series, including cult-favorite Girls, and bears a famous last name, there are still plenty of things you might not know about the 36-year-old — learn more below.

Zosia Mamet comes from a theatrical family

Her father is renowned playwright and screenwriter David Mamet, best known for Speed-the-Plough and Glengarry Glen Ross, for which he won a Pulitzer. But he’s not the only thespian in the family. Her mother, Lindsay Crouse, is an Oscar-nominated actress, and her paternal grandfather, playwright Russel Crouse, co-wrote The Sound of Music!

Mamet's younger half-sister Clara, 30, is also in the family biz, acting in the TV comedy series The Neighbors.

Zosia Mamet caught the acting bug early

As a teenager, Mamet took classes at the Atlantic Theatre Company, co-founded by her father, and appeared in his 2004 spy thriller, Spartan. By then, she knew acting was her calling.

After high school, instead of going to college, she went straight into acting and gave credit to her father for paving the way.

“Did it potentially open some doors for me?” she said in an interview with The Guardian. “Sure. I can’t argue that. I think the biggest thing that I felt it did was that growing up surrounded by the industry meant I was going in with open eyes.”

Zosia Mamet is everyone’s best friend

Zosia Mamet attends the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week show on February 10, 2020 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

The actress became the ultimate on-screen bestie thanks to her breakout role in Girls, Lena Dunham’s series about four young women finding themselves in New York. Her high-energy, hilarious persona made her a fan-favorite throughout the show’s run from 2011 to 2017.

Luckily, Mamet emerged again as an intense, no-nonsense “best friend” in the series The Flight Attendant (2020-2022), playing opposite Kaley Cuoco, whose character moonlights as an asset for the CIA and needs Mamet's help. The two actresses are also close friends in real life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She has had recurring roles in The United States of Tara and Parenthood, played a photo editor in Mad Men, and, in the latest twist, portrayed a lovesick aristocrat from the Middle Ages in The Decameron.

Zosia Mamet is also a writer

Fans know Mamet’s acting chops, but many don’t know she’s also a writer who’s not afraid to tackle tough topics in her personal life.

In 2014, she penned a column for Glamour, where she delved into her complicated relationship with food as a survivor of anorexia. She went on to edit an anthology of personal essays on “food and feelings” called “My First Popsicle,” published by Penguin in 2022, that explores memories and food obsessions.

She is married to actor Evan Jonigkeit

The multi-talented actress found love — where else? — on the stage. She met her husband while the two were performing in the off-Broadway play, Really Really, but they kept their relationship secret from the rest of the cast.

“We were like, 'Let’s keep it a secret so it can just be for us.' But meanwhile, everyone was like, ‘You guys are in love with each other,'” she recalled on TODAY, joking they “did a lot of gaslighting” while pretending they weren’t interested in each other.

Jonigkeit transitioned to the silver screen with his debut in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He went on to form a production company, earning an Emmy nomination for a star-studded ACLU benefit that was broadcast live on Facebook.

She is a staunch animal lover

In her spare time, Mamet loves to ride horses, an interest she’s had since she was a child.

“Just pretending I’m cooler than the 12 yr old horse girl that lives inside me,” reads her bio on Instagram, which is filled with photos of her horse Herbie. She a proud pet parent to a dog named Moose, who was a surprise Christmas gift from her husband several years ago. And she often takes to social media to advocate for her other passion, pet rescue. “Unconditional love is…4 paws & 4 hooves,” she wrote.

Laid premieres on Peacock on Thursday, December 19, 2024.