Patrick John Flueger Could Be in a Boy Band with These Bleach Blonde Highlights

We can’t get enough of Patrick John Flueger’s (Ruzek) different hairstyles throughout the years.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Our most recent update is thanks to the star’s November 8 Instagram post, which shows him many years ago posing in a picture alongside his grandfather. Throwback photos of the Chicago P.D. star never disappoint, and this latest picture is no exception: He’s rocking some seriously blonde tips.

"Grandpa John • • #TheManTheMythTheLegend," Flueger said.

Look how young Flueger is!

It’s an adorable photo of the two men, and we love how the actor is paying homage to his grandfather. Still, we can’t keep our eyes off his bleach blonde highlights, reminiscent of the look popularized by boy bands like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys in the 1990s and early aughts.

We’ve spotted him with tomato-red locks, gorgeous, and flowing blonde hair.

Stay glued to NBC Insider — we’ll be the first ones to pass along any mohawk pics if they come our way. The same goes for more silly dancing videos of him and Jesse Lee Soffer!

Chicago P.D. fans look for finality in the Ruzek and Burgess relationship

Longtime Chicago P.D. fans are obsessed with the relationship between Flueger’s Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati’s Kim Burgess — and fans also know that technically the couple is on their third engagement. What does the rest of Season 12 hold for the two lovebirds?

Thankfully, fans won’t have to stress about the rocky relationship for much longer!

"The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over," Squerciati assured NBC Insider. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

It seems the third time’s the charm for the couple, and Squerciati continued to stress that there’s nothing that can get in the way of a big-time on-screen wedding for the One Chicago fan favorites — and part of it is because she and Flueger have become "comfortable" in their iconic characters over the years.

"They're just a cozy, comfortable couple,” she stressed. "They've been through everything. There's nothing they haven't been through. I think that we've grown comfortable in our characters, in our skins, and that's really helped. I also think before, it was such a rocky, tumultuous relationship, they never should have gotten engaged. But because they've been through everything and managed to stay together, it does seem like they've proved their mettle. They've been through the fire, they're ready."