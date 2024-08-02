You'll Wish You Saw Niall Horan & Julia Michaels' Duet of "What A Time" Live

The Voice Coach is currently on the U.S. leg of his The Show tour.

Former The Voice Coach Niall Horan brought singer-songwriter Julia Michaels on stage during the L.A. leg of his tour so the pair could perform their duet "What A Time" together live, and the audience was so delighted.

"Night Sixty-Six Los Angeles. Thank you to my wonderful friend of so many years @juliamichaels for joining me. Love ya Floof ❤️," Horan wrote on Instagram, "Floof" being his playful nickname for Michaels (and hers for him).

Fans were overjoyed to see the pair together, and agreed that those in the room at the moment had lucked out. "LA crowd, you guys won literally," commented one fan. Added another, "Absolutely sickening that I wasn’t there for this."

In her own post about the appearance, Michaels shared footage from soundcheck and wrote, "5 years since I’ve been on stage in this capacity and it was magical ❤️ Thank you Niall for having me and to all of the fans who sang along with us!! I love you so much floof @niallhoran."

Horan and Michaels have excellent musical chemistry and appear to be close friends, as you can see from their happy, relaxed demeanors in the video below.

What to know about "What A Time" by Julia Michaels featuring Niall Horan

Released on Michaels' 2019 EP Inner Monologues Part 1, the song is a bittersweet ode to a relationship that's ending, but had some wonderful moments. Michaels co-wrote the song with Justin Tranter, Casey Barth, and Riley Knapp. Clearly, five years later, the song still resonates deeply with fans and artists alike.

Niall Horan's tour has featured some great on-stage moments

Horan's tour for his album The Show has been so successful that he's added more and more dates, and it's easy to see why. The former One Direction member is a consummate entertainer, creating special moments with fans in every city he visits.

For instance, when in Australia, he took part in the local tradition of having a "shoey" on stage, drinking a beer out of his sneaker, much to the delight of the crowd.

In Belfast, Horan became so overwhelmed by the crowd's enthusiasm that he was visibly emotional. Sounds like Horan's tour could be best described as, "what a time!"

