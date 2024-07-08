Niall Horan to Reunite with Gina Miles 1 Year After Her Voice Win — Here's Why

Gina Miles' Astonishing Voice on Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" | The Voice Blind Auditions

The Voice's Season 23 winner will join Horan at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Illinois and at California's Shoreline Amphitheater.

It's been well over a year since Niall Horan won The Voice for the very first time thanks to a series of unbelievable performances from Gina Miles. Horan steamrolled the competition as he cruised to a Season 23 victory.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Thankfully, fans of this unbeatable duo don't have to wait much longer to see them together again. On July 7, Miles announced she'd live her dream as she joins Horan on a few upcoming U.S. tour dates!

See Gina Miles' jaw-dropping announcement here.

"Did someone say I'm opening for Niall Horan?? i'm SO excited to finally tell you guys 🤭 had a bit of a break but i've been preparing a super fun set for these two shows and can't wait to see some of you guys there! love you to the moon 🤍,” she said.

Opening for a big-time act is no small feat, but clearly Miles has the talent and the drive (and connections) to make it happen. After winning Season 23, Miles explained what her relationship with Horan meant to her throughout the competition.

"He's been a great mentor and a great friend, I said that before but I really do mean that..." Miles revealed. "I do think he's been one of the best friends and mentors that I could ask for and literally every single day I'm so happy that I picked Niall."

Gina Miles and Niall Horan appear on the Season 23 finale of The Voice. Photo: NBC

Gina Miles' tour dates with Niall Horan in 2024

Fans in Chicago and the Bay Area should consider themselves extremely lucky. See the dates, and venues, below.

July 9 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois

at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois July 26 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

In other words, summer just got a little bit hotter for fans of The Voice — especially those counting down the days until Season 26!

This musical partnership has been more than a year in the making, and fans have none other than Horan himself to thank for it!

After Season 23 wrapped, Horan manifested Miles opening up for him one day — and who knew the day would come so quickly?

"If we can get her on some shows, things will have to happen in the background, but absolutely yeah," Horan explained to E!. "I mean this girl, I've been saying it for so long, I feel like no one was listening. This girl is like, you know talent when you hear it. And this girl's got it, so yeah, there's no reason why she wouldn't open up for me at some point."