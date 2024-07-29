Niall Horan's Thoughtful Birthday Surprise for a Super Fan Will Make Your Day

Niall Horan Reveals How Ed Sheeran Ended Up in His Hockey Jersey on a Tour Bus

Niall Horan Reveals How Ed Sheeran Ended Up in His Hockey Jersey on a Tour Bus

The Voice Coach Niall Horan made a little girl's birthday extra special with a treat and tickets to his live tour.

As an internationally famed singer-songwriter, Niall Horan's music has charmed fans far and wide — and he recently made the day of one of his youngest fans, a little girl named Ari.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Voice Coach has been praised for his personal connection with Artists on his team, so it's no surprise that he's also fantastic with his fans. Horan's ongoing tour for his album The Show has been so successful that he's had to add more dates and, as his recent interaction with one little girl shows, fans of all ages have been lining up to see him.

RELATED: Watch Thousands Cheer as Niall Horan Drinks a Shot Out of His Shoe

Ultimately, he turned that girl's birthday into one she'll never forget.

Niall Horan surprises a young fan with cake and tickets to his world tour for her birthday

Horan first "met" Ari on social media after the young girl and her mother, Maria, made him a card and cake for his recent birthday. The mommy-daughter duo shared the DIY adventure on TikTok. "Niall, I love you; you're the best Niall in the world!" Ari exclaimed from behind her celebratory confection. "Happy Birthday, Niall!"

The post earned the attention of The Voice Coach, who commented, "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes and cake Ari, looks delicious."

Then, when it came time for Ari to celebrate her birthday, he had some surprises planned to return the kind gesture.

Horan shared an aww-inducing video to social media, where he beamed while holding a cake adorned with 'Welcome to The Show Ari' in piped icing. "So we have invited little Ari to 'The Show,'" Niall explained. "Previously, she made me a cake, so I got her a cake."

RELATED: Huntley Opens Up About "Awesome," Viral Farewell Performance With His Coach Niall

Horan then went out and joined the backstage birthday celebration for his little fan, walking up to a starstruck Ari. She was adorably shy at first, but it didn't take long for him to warm up to Horan and give him a toy golf set — a perfect present for the golf enthusiast.

As if Horan's attendance wasn't enough to make her day, she was at his concert with some of the best seats in the house. Ari proudly flaunted her concert sign, which revealed Horan's show was her first-ever concert.

In the video's final moments, Ari beamed ear to ear while watching Horan from the crowd.

Ari's mother also shared some darling behind-the-scenes moments of Ari's birthday extravaganza. In one pic, Horan and Ari give each other a high-five; in another, Horan can be seen writing a note for Ari on her concert sign.

"Niall Horan, you made Ari's first concert one to remember," the caption on Maria's post read. "As Ari says, 'you're the best Niall in the world.'"

Niall Horan's "The Show: Encore" Tour featured performances by Voice winner Gina Miles

Niall Horan performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 28, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Horan's meet-up with Ari is one of the many stops he's made while touring for his "The Show: Encore" tour.

Horan's first-ever Voice champion, Gina Miles, joined him for two shows of the U.S. leg of his tour, providing a fantastic reunion between Horan and his Season 23 winner. Horan kicked off his tour in February 2024 in Belfast.

"It's been a long time since I last toured, and I cannot thank you enough for welcoming me back with open arms and selling out all these dates," Horan shared. "We are going to have a lot of fun together this year. Can't wait to see all your beautiful faces soon."

Niall Horan performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 28, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Horan's tour has been a smash success, leading The Voice Coach to add additional show dates.

RELATED: Niall Horan's Tour Dates 2024: What to Know

"Can't believe I'm saying this, but the response to The Show Live On Tour 2024 has been so mind blowing that I'm adding more shows in the U.K. and Ireland," Horan revealed.

Horan has been documenting highlights from his tour on Instagram and sharing several action shots of him on stage.

Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.