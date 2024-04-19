The Voice: Huntley Opens Up About “Awesome,” Viral Farewell Performance With His Coach Niall [Exclusive]

Every Time Coach Chance the Rapper Made Us Fall in Love with Him | The Voice | NBC

It’s been four months since Huntley heard his name announced live onstage as the most recent winner of The Voice, and while that might not be time enough for the full weight of his achievement to settle in, it’s definitely enough to give him perspective on how his epic musical journey all unfolded.

With his Season 24 victory, the Virginia-based Artist scored a major win… and not just for himself. Huntley’s big moment marked the second consecutive year that an Artist from Team Niall notched the show’s ultimate prize, in the process giving Coach Niall Horan a perfect 2-0 record on The Voice.

Huntley & Niall Horan perform “Knockin' On Heaven's Door” on The Voice Season 24 Finale

NBC Insider had a chance to catch up with Huntley now that he’s emerged from the whirlwind haze of winning it all last December, and he admitted that the echoes of his final performance — a live finale duet with Horan covering Bob Dylan’s “Knockin' On Heaven's Door” — are still reverberating in his memory. Amid a season filled with stage-melting scorchers from the roof-raising rocker, Huntley confessed it’s his slowed-down collaboration alongside his Coach that he’ll always treasure the most.

“[My] most special performance was when I got to perform with my coach, Niall,” Huntley said of his soulful, strumming acoustic set. “It was a really awesome way to say ‘Thank you’ and ‘Goodbye’ at the same time — or ‘See you later’ — and I feel like we gave it that Bob Dylan and Axl Rose type of feel, and it’s going viral now online, so it’s pretty cool to see that.”

With the current season rounding the corner toward the Playoffs, a new batch of Season 25 Artists is already making memories of their own in the hopes of succeeding Huntley in the winner’s spotlight.

