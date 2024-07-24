Three Can’t Miss Snacks from Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando

The themed treats of Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort will make you go bananas!

Gru and his Minions have carved a special place in the hearts of fans of Despicable Me with its films. Now the chaotic crew is giving theme-park goers an immersive experience with Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando.

You can snap pictures outside of Gru’s iconic house, go through Minion training with the ride Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and find the latest Minion swag in the shops lined across the Universal Studios.

Still, there’s no better way to feel like you’re Minion on a mission than eating your way through the land. NBC Insider scoured the park to find treats in Minion Land that deserve a must-try on your itinerary.

Pop a Seat and Grab Banana Popcorn

This perfect snack to munch on as you ponder which ride to hop on next is located at Pop-A-Nana popcorn stand towards the end of Minion Land.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The banana popcorn, an ode to the fruit Minions go wild for in the movies, is a delicious twist on the sweet treat. If you’re a fan of sweeter popcorn, like kettle corn or caramel popcorn, this is a perfect option to graze on while at the parks. A hint of banana follows every bite, making it a great sweet and salty delight.

Cool Down with Freeze Ray Pops

If you find yourself in need of a way to chill out after a hot morning in Orlando, Freeze Ray Pops are the obvious answer. The adorable selection offers a wide array for all the kids, villains, and parents in your party.

The specialty ice pops are made to look like some of your favorite Despicable Me characters. The refreshing blue banana pop looks exactly like a Minion.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

A Gru popsicle offers a taste of Nutella and Vector makes a splash with a Orange Cream pop. Other ice pops flavors offered are Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream, and Strawberry Lemonade to name a few.

Bring a Minion Home with You and Get a Minion Candied Apple

If a Minion pop isn’t enough, you could always stop by the Bake My Day shop.

The store offers themed cake pops, s’mores, cupcakes, and more. A classic twist on a theme park staple is the yummy (almost too cute to eat) Minion apple. Bake My Day also sells candy and other easy to carry sweet treats to bring back with you to your hotel or as a souvenir for anyone back home.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

Just a few steps away, the Minion’s Café serves up some heartier meal options if you need a good spot to grab lunch or dinner in the parks.

Whether you’re in the parks now looking for your next snack or planning out your next vacation to Orlando, Minion Land isn't the only option for delectable dishes. The new DreamWorks Land whips up some Shrek themed snacks and Trolls treats you also won’t want to miss.

Watch the Despicable Me movies on Peacock now.