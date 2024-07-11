Universal Pictures & Illumination Go Bananas for Third Minions Film Set for Summer 2027

Minions 3 is set to be the next installment in the Despicable Me franchise.

We haven't seen the last of Gru's banana-loving underlings. Not by a long shot!

While Despicable Me 4 dominates the box office, Variety brings word that Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have entered development on a third Minions spinoff film, which is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on June 30, 2027. Brian Lynch, who wrote the script for Minions and came up with the story for its sequel, The Rise of Gru, returns as screenwriter. Pierre Coffin, an Illumination veteran and longtime voice of the diminutive subordinates, is directing. Bill Ryan will produce alongside Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

This news comes just one week after Despicable Me 4 opened in theaters to big box office money. To date, the sequel has already grossed over $255 million globally, bringing the overall franchise ever-closer to an impressive $5 billion worldwide.

This isn't the first time speculation has been had about the further adventures of the Minions in light of the success of Despicable Me 4. However, it's the first concrete news that the franchise will expand beyond this latest installment.

How to Watch Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

It follows the continued adventure of Gru and his family, who are joined for the first time by their latest addition, little baby Gru. According to the trailer, the newcomer to the family is just as mischievous as his villainous dad, even if he seemingly wants nothing to do with him.

The new film also brings the arrival of a new antagonist for Gru and his loveable band of Minions, Will Ferrell's Maxime Le Mal, a former childhood rival of Gru's who is back to wreak havoc on him and everything he loves. Fans will also be introduced to Despicable Me superfan Joey King's Poppy Prescott.

Want to catch up on the story thus far? The first three Despicable Me films are now streaming on Peacock!