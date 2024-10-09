This Version of Miley Cyrus' Romantic Ballad May Be Her Most Intense Love Song Ever

Many people regard the gift of music as the best present to receive. And when you're friends with Miley Cyrus, sometimes that gift comes in the form of the most unforgettable wedding present ever!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Back in 2011, the former Coach on The Voice performed a breathtakingly intense version of her 2009 hit, "When I Look At You," during a first dance at a close friend's wedding. While the song is special enough on its own, hearing Cyrus sing it live as a newlywed couple dances together for the first time is something you don't see every day!

Watch this one-of-a-kind Miley Cyrus performance here.

The video speaks for itself. Talk about experiencing one of the most incredibly intimate moments ever, especially for the happy couple.

But the circumstances gloss over what many viewers miss: Cyrus' voice is utter perfection as she sings one of the romantic songs in her extensive musical catalog. Maybe it's because she performed during a wedding, but Cyrus brought it. Her vocals shine as "When I Look At You" builds and builds, hitting a crescendo that Cyrus nails effortlessly.

This stripped-down performance is everything fans love about the star. Sure, the 31-year-old sharing the stage with someone like Billy Idol is something instantly iconic, but Cyrus is arguably at her best when her voice can take center stage. It's safe to say that Cyrus gave the couple — and everyone in attendance — a wedding gift they'll never forget.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Joan Jett Singing "Different" Together Is Rock Paradise

Miley Cyrus performs during Miley's New Year's Eve Party hosted by Miley Cryus and Pete Davidson. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Here's what to know about "When I Look At You" by Miley Cyrus

Originally released in 2009 as the final single off Cyrus' first EP, The Time of Our Lives (and subsequently featured in the soundtrack for her 2010 film The Last Song), "When I Look At You" is considered one of Cyrus' strongest ballads. Although it didn't live up to the stratospheric success of "Party in the U.S.A.," it enjoyed substantial commercial success in its own right, peaking at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Although critics overall gave "When I Look At You" mixed reviews, AllMusic commended Cyrus on the song.

"When she lets her… ballad-singing diva come to the fore, Cyrus really shines," the outlet wrote.

The lyrics, which tell a straightforward story of a girl finding the love of her life, are perfectly suited for a first dance at a wedding, so it's no surprise that Cyrus performed "When I Look At You" as a gift for some of her closest friends on their special day.