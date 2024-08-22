Miley Cyrus' Haunting Cover of One Pearl Jam's Most Emotional Songs Is Magic

The former Voice Coach takes the song in an entirely new direction.

Miley Cyrus can genuinely do it all — even unleash a haunting cover of one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time's best songs!

In 2020, the former Voice Coach recorded a handful of live performances for her Backyard Sessions YouTube series. Looking back, it was one of the best ways for the artist to stay connected to her fans — and vice versa — during the pandemic. However, one performance in particular still hits us hard: Her brilliant cover of Pearl Jam's "Just Breathe."

It's a gorgeous performance, outstanding vocals aside, Cyrus and her band (the aptly named Social Distancers) played the tune as the sun was setting in California, making it the perfect backdrop for such a touching song.

Hearing Cyrus' voice over Pearl Jam's iconic finger-picked guitar riff is still a match made in heaven four years later. One may think Cyrus' vocals wouldn't lend themselves to any Pearl Jam song due to lead singer Eddie Vedder's iconic gruff and throaty voice, but the 31-year-old proved the world wrong. It's safe to say Cyrus took "Just Breathe" in an entirely new direction that works just as well as the original studio version. Her silky-smooth vocals even took a raspy turn midway through the song that every fan of Pearl Jam can appreciate.

Here's everything to know about Pearl Jam's "Just Breathe"

Released in 2009 as the second single off the band's ninth studio album, Backspacer, the song was certified platinum in 2014 by the Recording Industry Association of America. However, although it was the first song to become certified platinum in Pearl Jam's history due to its strong digital downloads, "Just Breathe" wasn't the breakaway hit many fans thought it would become. Instead, it sits in the band's discography as an underappreciated folk hit. After all, Cyrus clearly loves it enough to include it in her Backyard Sessions playlist!

Although it only reached the #78 spot on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, it topped the charts on the Canadian Top 100 and was a hit in multiple countries, including The Netherlands, Croatia, Poland, and Portugal.

Shockingly, Pearl Jam — for all their success and longevity — has yet to chart a #1 hit in the United States. The closest they've come was with 1999's "Last Kiss," which reached number two.

Movie buffs may recognize parts of "Just Breathe" from the 2007 film Into the Wild. It's inspired by a single chord from the instrumental "Tuolumne," which Vedder wrote for the soundtrack.