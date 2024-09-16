SVU's Ryan Buggle Praises TV Mom Mariska Hargitay: "A National Treasure" (DETAILS)

It's been less than a week since an iconic Olivia Benson costume was enshrined in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History — and nobody's more proud of Mariska Hargitay than her TV son!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

On September 15, 14-year-old Ryan Buggle — who plays Noah Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — took to Hargitay's Instagram comments to pay tribute to his TV mom on her amazing real-life accomplishment:

See Mariska Hargitay's Instagram post here.

"You are the greatest national treasure! So amazing!" Buggle wrote.

Well, if that isn't the sweetest thing ever!

Buggle has been part of many iconic SVU moments — like this unforgettable scene where he meets Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler for the first time. (Of course, little Noah had already heard all about his mom's ex-partner.)

One of Benson's costumes being given to the Smithsonian is a triumphant moment for Hargitay and everything the star stands for — something that isn't lost on Buggle, who clearly admires his TV mom on and off-screen.

Burning with Rage Forever" Episode 23010 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson and Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order SVU Episode 2310 "Burning with Rage Forever". Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here is Hargitay's caption in its entirety:

"As Olivia Benson's costume takes its place in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, what is being enshrined most of all is the act of listening. We must pay deep and purposeful attention to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. Who better to teach us how to build a more just and compassionate future than those who have been harmed?

I've been so honored to play Olivia and to build the @thejhf . I'm so proud to say to survivors everywhere, on behalf of #SVU, Joyful Heart, and a society as a whole that wants to do better:

We are listening. You and your stories matter in the full story of this country. We hear you. We believe you. And your healing is our priority."

Season 26 of SVU premieres Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC

Trial Division Chief Heidi Russell (Kate Loprest), A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

SVU fans only have a few more weeks to go until Season 26! Fans are itching for some Benson-Stabler screen time, seeing as how their most recent interactions have been on the phone. Hargitay is aligned with this, as well. She told Variety in May 2024 that she's doing whatever she can to ensure Benson and Stabler cross paths again ASAP.

"I just told [Meloni] the other day," she said. "We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner [for Organized Crime]. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Will Season 26 see the long-awaited reunion of Bensler? We can't wait to find out!