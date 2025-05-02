Guest Star Britt Lower: Amputee Believes in the Beauty of Body Modification | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

The actor behind Olivia Benson’s son made his Law & Order: SVU debut when he was just 7 years old.

Ryan Buggle, Law & Order: SVU's Noah, Says Mariska Hargitay Is Like His "Second Mom"

Ever since Ryan Buggle joined the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Captain Olivia Benson’s son Noah, fans have been blown away by the young actor’s talent.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Buggle has practically grown up on NBC’s long-running crime drama, and he hopes to be there for many more years to come. “I’m hoping I can do the show until I’m 25,” he told PIX 11 as the series celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s crazy, I’ve been on [SVU] for almost half my life now. I love that place.” Buggle added that he loves working with his TV mom, Mariska Hargitay. “She’s the best, I love her so much.”

Read on to learn all about how the actor behind Noah on Law & Order: SVU got his start in acting, his love of dance, and more.

Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter Benson during Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 18. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

How long has Ryan Buggle played Noah on Law & Order: SVU? Buggle began playing Benson’s adopted son Noah Porter-Benson on SVU in 2017, making his debut when he was just 7 years old in Season 19, Episode 1 (“Gone Fishin’”). In earlier seasons, Noah was previously played by twins Bradley and Skyler Dubow, as well as Jack Nawada-Braunwart, before Buggle took over the role and has remained a cast member ever since.

RELATED: SVU's Ryan Buggle Praises TV Mom Mariska Hargitay: "A National Treasure" (DETAILS)

How old is Ryan Buggle? Born on January 31, 2010 in New Jersey, Buggle is now 15 years old.

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter Benson during Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 19, Episode 3. Photo: Christopher Saunders/NBC

When did Ryan Buggle start acting? Buggle has been performing since he was a little boy. Before he landed the role of Noah on SVU, Buggle showed an interest in dancing at a young age. In an interview with GCN, Buggle said he started taking dance classes when he was 5 years old. “I did an all-boys hip-hop class and when I was done with that class, I saw a ballet class and said ‘Woah that’s so cool!’” he told the Irish magazine in 2023. “I tried out for it and loved it so I’ve been doing it ever since." Buggle also appeared in commercials for brands including Toys “R” Us and Curious World. In the same interview with GCN, Buggle said he’s always been an “outgoing” kid and quickly enjoyed certain perks of working in the entertainment business. “When I was a baby, I was really outgoing. I started out in a Toys ‘R’ Us commercial,” he said. “I love the lights, taking pictures, the camera… and the unlimited amount of snacks!” In 2019, Buggle also made his Broadway debut in The Inheritance. “I love Broadway,” Buggle told GCN. “It’s such a magical experience."​​

Ice-T, Ryan Buggle, and Mariska Hargitay on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on November 9, 2022 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

What Ryan Buggle learned from working with Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU

Buggle has learned some acting tips from one of the best in the business. In a 2023 interview with People, the young actor described working with the SVU veteran as “a dream.”

“My favorite part of being on set is definitely creating the friendships that I have, the friends and family,” he told the magazine. “Something recently I learned about acting — from Mariska, actually — is to always act with your heart and come from a real natural place. My favorite thing about her is that whenever we’re on set, it’s always an acting class. I really love her kindness.”

Hargitay’s advice clearly made an impact on her TV son, whose character Noah came out as bisexual in Season 23, Episode 11 (“Burning with Rage Forever”). A year later, Buggle told People in 2024, “The best thing I've learned from Mariska is to always be real in a scene, and to never forget who you are.”

RELATED: Noah Finally Found Out About His Villain Father on SVU, and This Happened

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter Benson during Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23, Episode 20. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ryan Buggle says Mariska Hargitay is like his “second mom”

Buggle has often compared the cast of Law & Order to family and, of course, has a sweet bond with Hargitay.

“[The] Law & Order [cast] is basically my family because I’ve been on there for half of my life,” Buggle told Parade in 2023, adding that he hangs out and has sleepovers with Hargitay and Peter Hermann’s children “all the time.”

“She's basically like my second mom,” Buggle said of Hargitay.

Burning with Rage Forever" Episode 23010 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson and Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order SVU Episode 2310 "Burning with Rage Forever". Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay has a “real love” for her TV son Ryan Buggle

Whether she’s in character as Benson or just hanging out on the SVU set, Hargitay enjoys Buggle’s company.

“He is such a special human being,” Hargitay told NBC Insider in 2024. “He’s not like a lot of child actors. He is so good, wise beyond his years, so kind, just wants to learn and grow, and so engaged. Everyone adores him, and he’s such a good little actor, so I feel so safe because he’s really present and wants to learn.”

RELATED: Ryan Buggle Says He Loves Mariska Hargitay "More Than Words" on Her Milestone Birthday

Hargitay added that she’s impressed by Buggle’s maturity. “I just adore him because he’s also a fascinating person. He’s an incredible gymnast, he’s a great little thinker, and he asks such good questions, and he's really open for anything,” she said. “He's like a little adult, but in a good way. I adore him, and I love having scenes with him. Sometimes with little kids, it's like, 'OK, are they gonna get it? Am I gonna have to navigate this?' But with him it's not like that. I look forward to it. And I have real love for him.”

Ryan Buggle showed off his impressive dance skills to the Law & Order: SVU theme song

With a decade of experience and training under his belt, Buggle is clearly one talented dancer. In fact, he starred in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes in 2017.

Buggle can also improvise some impressive choreography. In a video posted on Law & Order’s Facebook page, Buggle danced to the iconic SVU theme song, busting out a flawless cartwheel and headstands.