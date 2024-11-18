Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Are a Perfect Match on Era's Tour Date Night

There's no doubt about it: Mariska Hargitay is living her best life!

The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took a break from being the iconic Olivia Benson to enjoy another icon perform live: Taylor Swift! Over the weekend, Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, attended one of Swift's six Eras Tour shows in Toronto. And in a few November 17 Instagram posts, she showed off a adorable photos from a fantastic date night she'll never forget.

Both Hargitay and Hermann look over the moon excited to witness T-Swift live. Fans will know that Hargitay and Swift are actually friends in real life, and the SVU star has attended multiple Swift concerts. The two stars have also inspired each other when it comes to naming their beloved cats.

The two even got in on the singalong action — Hargitay shared a picture of herself vibing along with nearly 50,000 screaming fans:

"Don't blame me, love made me crazy ❤️‍🔥," Hargitay captioned, referencing Swift's 2017 hit, "Don't Blame Me."

Hargitay and Hermann have a lot of fun together. The couple has a penchant for super-cute moments together, whether traveling the world or attending posh events around town. They've been married for over 20 years and show no signs of slowing down!

What surprise is Mariska Hargitay planning in 2025?

Mariska Hargitay directing Season 25 Episode 9 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

As 2024 draws to a close, fans are already buzzing about what Hargitay has planned for the new year. In recent words to E! News, the actress teased fans that she has something coming up on the horizon.

"I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," Hargitay said. "I will have a big, big announcement in January, and I am someone who follows the signs, and I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be."

The 60-year-old has been a pillar of SVU for over 25 years, and during the wrap party for Season 25, Hargitay spoke with NBC Insider about how grateful she feels to be at the center of a mythic series like SVU.

"I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and the best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."