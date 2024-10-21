Mariska Hargitay Just Teased Her "Big, Big Announcement" in 2025

Watch out, 2025: Mariska Hargitay is coming for you.

The iconic star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has played Olivia Benson for over 25 years — and although she's not finished telling Benson's story just yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other projects cooking on the side.

In some cryptic (and very exciting) words to E! News, Hargitay teased fans that she has something coming up on the horizon.

"I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," Hargitay said. "I will have a big, big announcement in January, and I am someone who follows the signs, and I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be."

Hargitay has been involved in SVU for nearly three decades in both on and off-screen capacities. (In 2014, she became executive producer for the long-running series.)

So, what exactly is Hargitay teasing? What kind of project could she be involved in? Hargitay jokingly floated the idea of taking over the reins of TODAY in the near future in light of news that Hoda Kotb is leaving.

"I know Hoda, you know, they want me to step in for Hoda," she said cheekily, though her actual big announcement for 2025 probably has nothing to do with TODAY. That said, Hargitay doing a one-off guest-hosting gig on TODAY sounds fabulous!

Mariska Hargitay is loving her time on SVU

Eddie Hargitay and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: SVU" on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During the wrap party for Season 25, Hargitay spoke with NBC Insider about how grateful she feels to be at the center of a mythic series like SVU.

"I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and the best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."