Mariska Hargitay's Husband Can't Stop Smiling at Her in New Date Night Pics

The Law & Order: SVU star and her husband, actor Peter Hermann, had a fun night out at the Gotham TV Awards in NYC.

While attending the Gotham TV Awards in June in New York City, Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, dazzled in their black and silver outfits. But what was even more dazzling was Hermann's smile, which was sweetly directed at Hargitay the whole evening.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Painted This on Their Living Room Wall to Celebrate SVU

Mariska Hargitay's husband couldn't stop smiling at her at the Gotham TV Awards

The photos Hargitay posted to her Instagram say it all: Hermann is adorably obsessed with his wife. She is the queen of Law & Order: SVU, after all.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 4, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Ultimately, there's a lesson to be learned from these photos: Find yourself a partner who looks at you the way Peter Hermann looks at Mariska Hargitay.

Mariska Hargitay's son, August, just graduated high school

There's another reason Hargitay's husband is all smiles lately — the couple is celebrating the high school graduation of their son, August. Speaking with People at the Gotham TV Awards, Hargitay got emotional as she explained how her son has seemingly grown up way too fast.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Has the Best Attitude About Her Bond with Chris Meloni

"You know, my husband Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" she confessed.

Although August's milestone is bittersweet, Hargitay couldn't help but reveal she's a proud mama — the 17-year-old is on his way to college in the fall!

"It is so stressful, and I thought that it wouldn't be because I'm very much like, 'You will end up where you're supposed to be,' and he did, but you can say that all you want until you go through it," Hargitay explained. "It's so hard, and it's so stressful for these kids."

The SVU star is definitely excited to see her son take the next step in his life — maybe, hilariously, a little too excited.

"The joke has been with August that wherever he goes to college, I am buying an apartment," said Hargitay. "That is the joke. I say to him every time, like, if he goes on a date I go, 'So, what time should I meet you guys?'"