Maggie Rogers Performs Hit "Love You for a Long Time" for TODAY Concert Series

TODAY's 2024 Summer Concert Series is still going strong, and the latest performance was one viewers will remember even when summer's long gone!

On August 9, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers took the stage in the TODAY Plaza at Rockefeller Center and delivered two of her fans' best-loved songs: "Love You For a Long Time" and "The Kill."

Wearing a white summer dress, the 30-year-old dazzled in perfect Big Apple weather. Even the stars of TODAY were hyped for the performance. Savannah Guthrie pleaded on social media earlier in the day that, "I hope she sings 'Love You For a Long Time,' and thankfully, Rogers made the mom-of-two's wish come true!

Rogers previously performed on TODAY in 2019.

Maggie Rogers performs "Love You For a Long Time" and "The Kill" for TODAY

Like many of her fellow songwriters, one of Rogers' greatest strengths is writing some of the most heartfelt and relatable lyrics she can. Take her 2019 hit, "Love You For a Long Time," which effortlessly portrays the feeling of love and passion between two people. Lines like, "Oh, I never knew it, yeah, you took me by surprise / While I was gettin' lost so deep inside your diamond eyes /So many things that I still wanna say /And if devotion is a river, then I'm floatin' away," stand out in listeners' minds and has helped propel Rogers to worldwide fame.

Lyrics from "The Kill" tell a heartbreaking story about love lost, regret, and finding the courage to start fresh. That's what Rogers is in a nutshell: infinitely relatable but quietly poetic at the same time.

Maggie Rogers performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 9, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Here's what Maggie Rogers has been up to lately

Although fans have theorized that, based on the lyrical content of her last two studio albums, Rogers was once in a romance with another musician, there is no further confirmation on her current relationship status.

Rogers' performance on TODAY was her last performance on American soil for a while. Beginning next weekend, she'll embark on a 13-show European tour that will see her perform for fans in Germany, Austria, and Ireland before wrapping up the tour in September with a few dates in the United Kingdom. European fans are in for a treat!

(Don't worry; Rogers has a small U.S. tour scheduled for October 2024!)