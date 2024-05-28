What to Know About TODAY's Summer Concert Series 2024 Schedule, Lineup, and More

Conan O’Brien Makes His Late Night Return to Talk Prince, Fan Encounters, Show Memories and More

The sun is out and the music is pumping — and TODAY's annual Summer Concert Series is officially back.

Returning for another year of dynamite music performances is the Citi Concert Series on TODAY. The TODAY Plaza has been visited by a legendary lineup of acts throughout the years, and the 2024 season is leaving no room for disappointment.

Better yet, anyone in New York City can attend.

The lineup is stacked, so you won't want to miss it.

What is TODAY's Summer Concert Series? The 2024 Citi Concert Series on TODAY is an annual music celebration that occurs each summer on the TODAY Plaza at Rockefeller Center. The event is exactly what it sounds like — a high-energy concert series featuring some of the latest and greatest musicians making their way to the Big Apple. TODAY viewers can watch the rousing performances at home or watch in person by making a trip to TODAY's Plaza.

Chance the Rapper performing onstage at the TODAY Show on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

When does TODAY's Summer Concert Series air? Performances from the 2024 Citi Concert Series will air on TODAY starting in May and ending in September. Scroll to the bottom of the post to see the full schedule. Fans can watch the performances and catch up with the beloved TODAY anchors by watching TODAY live on weekdays starting at 7 AM ET on NBC. Check TODAY's 2024 Citi Concert Series lineup below to tune in live to your favorite musical acts.

Wallows appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

How can I get tickets to the TODAY Summer Concert Series? TODAY's summer concerts are free and open to the public, making it one of the best places to see your favorite acts. You just have to get to New York City on the morning of the show and then join the line for general admission! Specific check-in details are provided for each artist here. Performances take place rain or shine. TODAY also offers a limited number of Fan Passes for those who wish to apply for priority access to the show. To apply for Fan Passes, visit TODAY's website for the 2024 registration. Guests selected for a Fan Pass will get a notification via email before the show.

Meghan Trainor attends Audacy's Leading Ladies 2024 at Kings Theatre on March 20, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images forAudacy's Leading Ladies 2024

How do I attend a TODAY Summer Concert Series show? Interested general admission attendees should check in by 5:15 AM ET because concerts conclude at 9:30 AM. TODAY does have a limited number of Fan Passes for those who wish to apply for priority access to the show. Guests selected for a Fan Pass will notified via email. If you apply for but do not receive a Fan Pass, the General Admission line is still an option — but arrive early to secure a spot. For more information about Fan Passes and audience member guidelines, visit TODAY's Concert Series FAQ.

Bleachers performs Chinatown on Saturday Night Live on January 15, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is performing at TODAY's Summer Concert Series? Musical powerhouses Meghan Trainor, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Bleachers, Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, and many more will be performing at the 2024 Citi Concert Series on TODAY. Any changes to the 2024 TODAY Summer Concert lineup will be announced live on the show, or fans can sign up for TODAY Concert Alerts to get scheduling updates. The full schedule for the 2024 Citi Concert Series on TODAY below.

Chris Stapleton performs onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

TODAY's Summer Concerts in May 2024

Friday, May 24: Wallows

Friday, May 31: Anitta

TODAY's Summer Concerts in June 2024

Monday, June 7: Meghan Trainor

Friday, June 21: Kehlani

Tuesday, June 25: Lainey Wilson

Friday, June 28: Gracie Abrams

TODAY's Summer Concerts in July 2024

Thursday, July 4: Bleachers

Friday, July 12: Rauw Alejandro

TODAY's Summer Concerts in August 2024

Friday, August 9: Maggie Rogers

Monday, August 12: Little Big Town and Sugarland

Friday, August 16: Chance the Rapper

Friday, August 23: Thomas Rhett

TODAY's Summer Concerts in September 2024

Friday, September 27: Chris Stapleton

Don't miss a single artist performing at the 2024 Citi Concert Series on TODAY by watching TODAY on weekdays starting at 7 AM ET on NBC.