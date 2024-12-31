Who Guest Stars in Peacock's Laid? Simu Liu, Chloe Fineman, Brandon Perea & More

In Peacock’s new series Laid, a thirtysomething woman realizes that people she’d previously slept with are starting to die in the order she had sex with them. And that means that a lot of talented actors are playing characters who might be in serious danger.

The show, a rom-com with some murder-mystery elements, stars Stephanie Hsu as Ruby Yao, a Seattle party planner whose best friend, AJ (Zosia Mamet), realizes something suspicious might be happening. All eight episodes of Laid, which is an American adaptation of an Australian series of the same name, debuted on Peacock on December19, so you can binge the whole thing and learn what happened right now. But, if you want to learn who’s who in the cast, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Laid.

Stephanie Hsu plays Ruby

Hsu is best known for her part in Everything Everywhere at Once, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Some of her other notable roles include parts on the Hulu cult drama The Path, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the raunchy comedy Joy Ride. In 2024, she had parts in The Fall Guy and in The Wild Robot. On the stage, Hsu appeared in Broadway productions of Be More Chill and The SpongeBob Musical.

Zosia Mamet plays AJ

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and Zosia Mamet as AJ in Season 1 Episode 3 of Laid. Photo: James DittigerPeacock

Mamet, who plays Ruby’s true crime-loving friend, is best known for playing Shoshanna Shapiro in the HBO series Girls. Some other TV shows that Mamet has big parts in include Mad Men, The Flight Attendant, and the Netflix series The Decameron. Some of her film credits include Under the Silver Lake, Trolls Band Together, and Madame Web. She is the daughter of playwright David Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse.

Michael Angarano plays Richie

AJ (Zosia Mamet), Richie (Michael Angarano) and Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) on 'Laid' Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: James Dittiger/PEACOCK

Angarano plays Richie, one of Ruby’s former partners who gets back in touch as her past lovers start dying off. Angarano was nominated for an Emmy for his guest actor performance in This Is Us, and some of his other notable film credits include the films Music of the Heart, Forbidden Kingdom, and Sky High. On TV, he has also had main roles in shows like Cover Me, Will & Grace, The Knick, and I’m Dying Up Here.

Tommy Martinez plays Isaac

Isaac (Tommy Martinez) and Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) on 'Laid' Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: PEACOCK

Martinez plays a man who hires Ruby to plan an event for his parents. The two hit it off — which might not be great for Isaac, given what’s happening to Ruby’s past partners. Martinez, who was born in Venezuela, previously played Malachai in Riverdale, Gael Martinez in Good Trouble, and Georges St. Georges in Hunters.

Finneas O’Connell plays Jason

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and Finneas O'Connell as Jason in Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

O’Connell, better known as FINNEAS, is a musician who makes music solo and with his sister, Billie Eilish. He plays Jason, a man who has gone on a couple of dates with Ruby when the show starts.

Mamoudou Athie plays Robert

Mamoudou Athie as Robert in Season 1 Episode 2 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

Athie plays Robert, Ruby’s ex who invites her and AJ to his wedding. Athie is known for his leading role in the Netflix series Archive 81 and for voicing one of the leads in Elemental. Other notable roles include Sorry for Your Loss, Kinds of Kindness, Jurassic World Dominion, and Cake, the last of which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Olivia Holt plays Merci

Holt, who plays Merci, Isaac’s marine biologist girlfriend, is best known for her main role in the Disney series Kickin' It and the superhero TV show Cloak & Dagger. More recently, she had a main role in the Freeform series Cruel Summer.

Ryan Pinkston plays Brad

Pinkson was an original cast member of the ‘00s prank show Punk'd and also had main roles in the Fox sitcom Quintuplets and in Young Rock. He plays Brad, one of Ruby’s co-workers.

Simu Liu, Francesca Reale, and Adeline Rudolph play a throuple

Simu Liu as Philippe, Francesca Reale as Beth, and Adeline Rudolph as Jordana in Season 1 Episode 3 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

This trio of actors plays a polyamorous throuple Ruby has slept with. Liu is best known for playing the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other notable roles include the sitcom Kim's Convenience and the Barbie movie. Reale played the lifeguard Heather in Season 3 of Stranger Things and Miranda Sings’ sister in Hater Back Off. Rudolph played Agatha in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and had parts in Riverdale and Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

John Early plays himself

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and John Early in Season 1 Episode 4 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

Comedian John Early plays himself in Laid. He had a main role in the series Search Party and has a ton of other TV credits to his name. In 2023 his standup special, John Early: Now More Than Ever, aired on HBO.

Elizabeth Bowen plays Debra

Bowen plays Ruby’s therapist. She’s best known for playing Deputy Liv on USA Network's Resident Alien. She's also been in Upload, the Fargo TV show, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Brandon Perea plays Simon

Brandon Perea attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Twisters" on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Perea, who had a breakout starring role in Nope and has also appeared in Twisters and the Netflix series The OA, plays Simon, a finance bro.

Chloe Fineman plays Chelsea

Chloe Fineman as Chelsea Season 1 Episode 6 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

Saturday Night Live’s Fineman plays Chelsea, Richie's ex-girlfriend. She has also appeared in Search Party and Megalopolis.

Alexandra Shipp plays Aubrey

Alexandra Shipp as Aubrey in Season 1 Episode 6 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

Shipp plays Aubrey, Ruby’s ex-girlfriend. She’s known for playing Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, the TV biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, Straight Outta Compton, Love, Simon, and tick, tick... BOOM!

Uli Latukefu plays Lug

Uli Latukefu as Lug in Season 1 Episode 3 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

Latukefu plays another one of Ruby’s exes, a weightlifter. He’s best known for playing the title character in Young Rock. He has also appeared in Marco Polo, Alien: Covenant, and MaXXXine.

Kate Berlant plays Janelle

Kate Berlant as Janelle, and Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in Season 1 Episode 7 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

Berlant, a comedian with a distinctive style, plays Janelle, a corporate girl boss with a side gig as a witchy woman. Some of Berlant’s credits include BoJack Horseman, Search Party, Ghosted, The Other Two, and Don't Worry Darling.

Andre Hyland plays Zack

Andre Hyland as Zack and Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in Season 1 Episode 2 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

Hyland is an indie writer and director who has appeared in front of the camera several times, including multiple episodes of HBO’s Barry and the Paramount+ series Guilty Party. He directed the Tru TV show Jon Glaser Loves Gear. In Laid, he plays Zack, AJ’s boyfriend.

David Denman plays Detective Brenowitz

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and David Denman as Detective Brenowitz in Season1 Episode 5 of Laid. Photo: Jeff Weddell/Peacock

Denman made his acting debut in the football comedy The Replacements, and he might be best recognized as Roy, Pam’s ex-fiance in The Office. Some other credits include Big Fish, The Equalizer 3, and Mare of Easttown. He plays Detective Brenowitz in Laid.

Susan Berger plays Jill Blanch

Berger is a longtime actress whose most notable role is probably that of Barbara Goldstein in the Freevee comedy/prank show Jury Duty. She plays Jill Blanch, Ruby and AJ’s elderly upstairs neighbor.

Francis Chau plays James

Chau plays James in Laid. He’s known for playing Dr. Pierre Chang in Lost, Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and Jules-Pierre Mao in The Expanse.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen plays Stu Jackward

Photo: NBC

Big E is a professional wrestler with WWE. He’s made various TV and movie appearances as himself in the past, including on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, but he voiced a main character in Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf. In Laid, he plays Stu Jackward.

Josh Segarra plays Jeffrey

Segarra, who plays Jeffrey on Laid, has also appeared on TV in Sirens, The Other Two, and Arrow, where he played Adrian Chase. He also starred in Scream VI on the big screen.

Amanda Knox plays herself

Knox appears in a surprise cameo as herself. She is known for the high-profile wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy when they were both exchange students. She spent almost four years in prison before the conviction was overturned.

Laid Season 1 is now available to stream on Peacock.