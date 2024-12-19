The dark comedy is based on an Australian TV show by the same name.

Could There Be a Laid Season 2? The Creators and Cast Say…

In Peacock's new romantic comedy Laid, Stephanie Hsu leads many members of the star-studded cast to their deaths. But with so many of the exes she’s loved and lost dying throughout the first batch of episodes, could there even be a Season 2?

The Peacock series follows Ruby (Hsu), who is faced with her ex-lovers dying within a short time frame. She and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) begin to suspect something is seriously wrong. Is there a serial killer, a curse, or something off with Ruby herself?

As the best friends investigate the possibilities, NBC Insider got the inside scoop on what's to come for the series.

Will there be a Laid Season 2? Though there are no official plans to make a Season 2 to date, showrunners Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford confirm they’re definitely ready for another installment.

“This is based on an Australian show from 2011,” Bradford told NBC Insider. “Nahnatchka pitched this from John Davis.”

Davis is one of the Executive Producers on the show, Bradford explained.

“It’s an original show that they did two seasons of,” Bradford said of the Australian series. “We loved the premise. We loved the original.”

The original Australian show aired for two seasons. Actress Allison Bell starred as the show’s version of Ruby named Roo McVie. And although the shows have their slight differences, sex and death are still the twisted crux of both.

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby, Tommy Martinez as Isaac, and Zosia Mamet as AJ in Season 1 Episode 8 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

With the OG show’s second season already out there, the showrunners definitely have enough material for a follow-up season.

“There should be, yes,” Bradford said about the possibility of a Season 2.

“There should be,” Khan agreed. “We’re ready.”

The finale episode “opens the door” for another season, Khan said.

“I think one thing that was really fun is actually at the end of the season when our worlds got to collide,” Hsu told NBC Insider about the main cast getting to work together as a group on set. "'Cause most of the first season, it’s [Ruby and AJ], then us and Andre, then it’s me and Michael, me and Tommy, but you know when the worlds get to start to collide, that was really fun for us to get to finally all be together.”

A second season would focus on the same characters, Khan confirmed. One stipulation being they make it out of Season 1 alive...

Laid is streaming now on Peacock.